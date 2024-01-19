EasyScalper MT5

product video: https://vimeo.com/824742776?share=copy

Trade Assistant, Trade Manager, Trade Panel for MetaTrader 5 with the following functions:

- Display the remaining candle time and the current time of day

- Open long and short positions without SL and TP at the current market price

- Display of the current ask, bid and spread

- Open long and short positions with predefined lot size, SL and TP at the current market price

- Quick selection of the lot size (freely selectable lot sizes)

- Place orders in the market with one click

- Automatic lot size calculation for orders according to predefined risk in % of balance or fixed amount

- Close all positions or orders at once

- Display of daily profit and current profits

- Display of risk-reward ratio of each position and order

- Quickly add or delete TP and SL on positions and orders

- Display potential profits and losses at the SL and TP levels of positions and orders

- Display of total positions for long and short positions (deactivatable)

 

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PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The HighsAndLowsPro indicator for MetaTrader 5 marks local highs and lows in the chart. It distinguishes between weak and strong highs and lows. The line thicknesses and colours can be individually adjusted. In the default setting, the weak highs and lows are displayed thinner, the strong ones thicker. Weak highs and lows have 3 candles in front of and behind them whose highs are lower and lows are higher. The strong highs and lows have 5 candles each.
FREE
BreakOutBox MT5
PATRICK WENNING
1 (1)
Indicators
The Breakout Box for MT5 is a (opening) range breakout Indicator with freely adjustable: - time ranges - end of drawing time - take profit levels by percent of the range size - colors - font sizes It can  not only display the range of the current day, but also for any number of days past. It can be used for any instrument. It displays the range size and by request the range levels and the levels of the take profit niveaus too. By request it shows a countdown with time to finish range.  The indic
ShowSessions MT5
PATRICK WENNING
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The ShowSessions indicator for MT5 shows up to two, self-selected, time intervals, for a free choosen number of days past and a few future days. Weekends are marked with an additional red vertical line. The indicator makes manuel backtesting of strategies more easily, but you can use ist for daily trading as well. Please note that the server time does not always correspond to the actual time.
FREE
Candlestick Patterns for MT5
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The Candlestick Patterns indicator for MT5 includes 12 types of candlestick signales in only one indicator. - DoubleTopsAndBottoms - SmallerGettingBars - BiggerGettingBars - ThreeBarsPlay - TwoBarsStrike - Hammers - InsideBars - OutsideBars - LongCandles - TwoGreenTwoRed Candles - ThreeGreenThreeRed Candles The indicator creats a arrow above or under the signal candle and a little character inside the candle to display the type of the signal. For long candles the indicator can display the exact
ATR StopLoss Line
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The ATR-StopLoss-Line indicator for MT5 calculates a stoploss line by the Average-True-Range (ATR) - Value of the particular candle.  As point of reference you can choose the High/Low or Close of the particular candle. The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading. The indicator does not redraw (recalculate). Signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar". It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators. Alerts on Colorchanges are activatable.
SessionLines DAX
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The SessionLines indicator for MT5 shows up the most important time intervalls and price levels in the DAX-Index. The following times get marked: Opening Time DAX Future, Opening Time DAX Kassa, Closing Time DAX Kassa, Closing Time DAX Future, Opening Time US Index Futures, Opening Time US Kassa Markets, Spezial Times, The following price levels get marked: Daily High/Low, Previous Daily High/Low, Weekly High/Low, Opening and Cloth Levels of Future and Kassa Daily (inkl. Previous Day).
SessionLines US
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The SessionLines indicator for MT5 shows up the most important time intervalls and price levels in the US- Indices . The following times get marked: Opening Time US Futures, Opening Time US Kassas, Closing Time US Kassas, Spezial Times, The following price levels get marked: Daily High/Low, Previous Daily High/Low, Weekly High/Low, Opening and Cloth Levels of Futures Daily (inkl. Previous Day).
Multitimeframe Candles for MT5
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The Multitimeframe-Candles (MCandles) - Indicator for MT5 shows the contour of an higher, free selectable, timeframe as an overlay on the current timeframe. You can freely choose the timeframe, number of candles and color of the overlays. The indicator only calculates the current candle frequently, so it saves computing capacities. If you like the indicator, please left a comment. 
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
TrendLinePro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The TrendLinePro indicator for MetaTrader 5 creates a trend line based on the last candle highs and lows. The number of candles to be used to determine the direction can be selected yourself. The trend line can also be used to set an SL. Changes in trend directions can optionally be displayed with an arrow. Input Parameters: Number of Candles for Distance: 3 Display Direction Changes Arrows: false
TrianglesPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The TrianglesPro indicator for MetaTrader5 draws triangles on the chart based on the local highs and lows. The length of the trendlines can be limited. Optionally, you can display the highs and lows that are used to determine the triangles. It is also possible to determine how far back the identification of triangles should start. Also check out my other indicators.
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