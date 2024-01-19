EasyScalper MT5

product video: https://vimeo.com/824742776?share=copy

Trade Assistant, Trade Manager, Trade Panel for MetaTrader 5 with the following functions:



- Display the remaining candle time and the current time of day



- Open long and short positions without SL and TP at the current market price



- Display of the current ask, bid and spread



- Open long and short positions with predefined lot size, SL and TP at the current market price



- Quick selection of the lot size (freely selectable lot sizes)



- Place orders in the market with one click



- Automatic lot size calculation for orders according to predefined risk in % of balance or fixed amount



- Close all positions or orders at once



- Display of daily profit and current profits



- Display of risk-reward ratio of each position and order



- Quickly add or delete TP and SL on positions and orders



- Display potential profits and losses at the SL and TP levels of positions and orders



- Display of total positions for long and short positions (deactivatable)



