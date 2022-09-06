AIS Basic Window Functions MT5

This script is designed to evaluate weights in various window functions. An indicator built on these window functions can be downloaded at https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72159
Input parameters:
iPeriod – indicator period. iPeriod >= 2
iCenter is the index of the reference where the center of the window function will be located. By default, this parameter is 0 - the center of the window coincides with the center of the indicator. With 1 <= iCenter <= iPeriod, the center of the window function will be shifted, as a result of which some characteristics of the indicator will change. In Figure 1, you can see how the choice of the center affects the window function and the display of the indicator. This parameter can be changed in increments of 0.5.
Histogram width - the width of the histogram.
Histogram color - color of the histogram.
Show duration - display duration.
Screenshot - when this option is enabled, a picture is saved in the Files folder.

Some window functions use additional parameters - ParameterA and ParameterB. They affect the window weights. Because of this, the characteristics of the indicator change. The table shows the window functions and the limits for changing parameters if they are used.

Window
 Parameter A
 Parameter B
Bartlett - Hann window

Blackman window

Blackman window exact

Blackman – Harris window

Blackman – Harris window approx.

Blackman – Harris window corr.

Blackman - Harris window opt.

Blackman – Harris window ref.

Blackman - Nuttall window

Bohman window

Cauchy window
 0 <= ParameterA

Connes window
 1 < = ParameterA
Cosine gen. window 1st
 0 <= ParameterA <= 100
Cosine gen. window 2nd
 0 <= ParameterA <= 100
Dolph - Chebyshev window
 0 <= ParameterA
Flat Top window

Flat Top window approx.

Gauss window
 1 < = ParameterA <= 2*iPeriod
Gauss window approx.
 1 < = ParameterA <= 2*(iPeriod+1)
Gauss window conf.
 1 < = ParameterA <= 2*(iPeriod+1)
Gauss window gen.
 1 < = ParameterA <= 2*iPeriod
 0 <= ParameterB
Hamming window

Hamming window opt.

Hann window

Hann double window

Hann - Poisson window
 0 <= ParameterA

Hyperbolic tangent window
 0 <= ParameterA
 0 <= ParameterB
Kaiser window
 0 <= ParameterA

Kaiser - Bessel window
 0 <= ParameterA

Kaiser – Bessel window approx.

Karre window

Lanczos window

Lanczos kernel window
 1 <= ParameterA
Log window
 1 <= ParameterA
Logistic window

Modified cosine window

Nuttall's window

Parzen window

Planck - Bessel window
 0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2
 0 <= ParameterB
Plank-taper window
 0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2
Poisson window
 0 <= ParameterA

Rectangular window

Rife – Vincent 3rd window

Rife – Vincent 4th window

Silverman window
 1 <= ParameterA
Sinusoidal windows
 0 <= ParameterA

Smoothed rectangular window
 0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2
Stepped window
 0 <= ParameterA

Triangular window
 0 < = ParameterA

Tukey window
 0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2
Welch window
 1 <= ParameterA


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The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative values i
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AIS Dynamic Geometric Filter MT4
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AIS Optimal Stop Levels MT4
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Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
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AIS Color Noise Filter MT4
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This indicator is more informative. His work is based on the assumption that the price movement in the market can be represented as noise of a particular color, which depends on the parameters of the distribution of price values. Thanks to this, it is possible to analyze the price change from different angles, and considering the price movement as noise of a particular color, one can get information about the current state of affairs in the market and make a forecast about the price behavior. W
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Despite some drawbacks of the “ AIS Color Noise Filter ” indicator, the idea to use it to smooth the price series and forecast prices looks quite attractive. This is due to several reasons: first, taking into account several noise components allows building a forecast on factors independent of each other, which can improve the quality of forecasting; secondly, the noise characteristics of the price series behave quite stably throughout the entire history, which makes it possible to obtain stabl
AIS Adaptive Nonlinear Smoothing
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Very often, in the study of financial series apply their smoothing. Using smoothing, you can remove high-frequency components - it is believed that they are caused by random factors and therefore irrelevant. Smoothing always includes some way of averaging the data, in which random changes in the time series mutually absorb each other. Most often, for this purpose, simple or weighted moving average methods are used, as well as exponential smoothing. Each of these methods has its advantages and d
AIS Adaptive Trend Smoothing
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In order to isolate long-term and non-random components, it is necessary to know not only how much the price has changed, but also how these changes occurred. In other words - we are interested not only in the values ​​of price levels, but also in the order in which these levels replace each other. Through this approach, one can find long-term and stable factors that influence (or may influence) the price change at a given point in time. And knowledge of these factors allows you to make a more
AIS Levi Smoothing Process
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One of the powerful methods of analysis is the modeling of financial series using Levy processes. The main advantage of these processes is that they can be used to model a huge number of phenomena - from the simplest to the most complex. Suffice it to say that the idea of ​​the fractal price movement in the market is only a special case of Levy processes. On the other hand, with proper selection of parameters, any Levy process can be represented as a simple moving average. Figure 1 shows an exa
AIS Channel Price
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Very often, the trader is faced with the task of determining the extent to which the price may change in the near future. For this purpose, you can use the Johnson distribution type SB. The main advantage of this distribution is that it can be used even with a small amount of accumulated data. The empirical approach used in determining the parameters of this distribution, allows you to accurately determine the maximum and minimum levels of the price channel. These values ​​can be used in differ
AIS Probable High Low
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This indicator allows you to determine the likelihood that the price will reach one or another level. Its algorithm is quite simple and is based on the use of statistical data on the price levels of a particular currency pair. Thanks to the collected historical data, it is possible to determine the extent to which the price will change during the current bar. Despite its simplicity, this indicator can provide invaluable assistance in trading. So, with its help it is possible to determine TakePr
AIS Smoothing Stable Distribution
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Stable distributions can be used to smooth financial series. Since a fairly deep history can be used to calculate the distribution parameters, such smoothing may in some cases be even more effective than other methods. The figure shows an example of the distribution of the opening prices of the currency pair " EUR-USD " on the time frame H1 for ten years (figure 1). Looks fascinating, doesn't it? The main idea behind this indicator is to determine the parameters of a stable distribution based
AIS Current Price Filter
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When making trading decisions, it is useful to rely not only on historical data, but also on the current market situation. In order to make it more convenient to monitor current trends in market movement, you can use the AIS Current Price Filter  indicator. This indicator takes into account only the most significant price changes in one direction or another. Thanks to this, it is possible to predict short-term trends in the near future - no matter how the current market situation develops, soon
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