AIS Basic Window Functions MT5

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72159 This script is designed to evaluate weights in various window functions. An indicator built on these window functions can be downloaded at

Input parameters:

iPeriod – indicator period. iPeriod >= 2

iCenter is the index of the reference where the center of the window function will be located. By default, this parameter is 0 - the center of the window coincides with the center of the indicator. With 1 <= iCenter <= iPeriod, the center of the window function will be shifted, as a result of which some characteristics of the indicator will change. In Figure 1, you can see how the choice of the center affects the window function and the display of the indicator. This parameter can be changed in increments of 0.5.

Histogram width - the width of the histogram.

Histogram color - color of the histogram.

Show duration - display duration.

Screenshot - when this option is enabled, a picture is saved in the Files folder.