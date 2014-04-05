Voss Prediction Indicator

Description

This is a modified version of the popular Voss Predictive Filter - A peek into the future by Dr. John Ehlers. It contains 2 lines - V-Line (blue) and F-Line (red), a trend indication and BUY/SELL signals.


Usage

Buy
  • Green dots indicate an up trend. 
  • Open a BUY position if the V-Line crosses the F-Line from below and an up trend is signaled (green dots)
  • Close BUY position if V-Lines falls beneath F-Line again 

Sell

  • Red dots indicate a down trend
  • Open a sell position if V-Line falls below the F-Line and a down trend is signaled (red dots)
  • Close sell position if V-Lines rises above F-Line again


Alerts

Serval alerts are included if a buy or sell signal occurs. I.e. Desktop alert, Mobil push alert, Email alert



