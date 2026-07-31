A2 Trade Manager Finale

The instant trade risk click EA is aimed to help you get into the market as quickly as possible. You give it your risk percentage, and your risk to reward you're hoping to get, then an option to set only stop loss and no take profit. With that, every CTRL + Left Click events on the chart would instantly open a position, with the price on the clicked x and y axis as the stop loss, and the open price as the current markets bid/ask price. If you click above the price, it's a Sell position , if yo