TrendSurfer Collection

3.67
Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success

Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor.


TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series.


Here's what sets the strategy of TrendSurfer Collection apart:


Multi-Currency Mastery: Diversification is the cornerstone of successful investing, and the TrendSurfer strategy excels in this arena. By trading across multiple currency pairs simultaneously, it harnesses the power of diversification to maximize potential for profit while minimizing risk.

Hedging for Peace of Mind: Worried about market volatility? With the TrendSurfer strategy, you can rest easy knowing that your investments are protected. Our advanced hedging strategies act as a shield against market turbulence, ensuring that you can weather any storm with confidence.

Scaling Up Success: When it comes to profitable trades, the TrendSurfer strategy knows how to make waves. By identifying winning positions and scaling them up for maximum impact, it helps you capitalize on opportunities and maximize returns.

Averaging Out Adversity: Not every trade will go according to plan—but that doesn't mean you have to sink with the ship. With the TrendSurfer strategy, even when trades turn sour, our innovative averaging techniques help level the playing field, turning losses into opportunities for growth.

Currency Strength at Your Fingertips: Stay ahead of the curve with our in-built currency strength filter. By analyzing the relative strength of various currencies in real-time, the TrendSurfer strategy enables the EA to make real-time analysis of currency pair correlations and make informed trading decisions, seizing opportunities with confidence.

Navigate Market Cycles with Ease: Market cycles can be treacherous waters to navigate—but not for the TrendSurfer strategy. With our optional ZigZag filter, identifying market cycles has never been easier. Ride the highs, navigate the lows, and stay ahead of the curve with precision and accuracy.

EA_Type descriptions
EA_Type Signal Source
TrendSurfer Accelerator MT4 based indicator - Accelerator
TrendSurfer ADX MT4 based indicator - ADX
TrendSurfer Alligator MT4 based indicator - Alligator
TrendSurfer Austin_Bat Custom based indicator - Austin Bat
TrendSurfer Austin_RSI Custom based indicator - Austin RSI
TrendSurfer Awesome MT4 based indicator - Awesome Oscillator
TrendSurfer Bands Custom based indicator - Austin Bands
TrendSurfer BearsVsBulls MT4 based indicator - Bear and Bull Power
TrendSurfer CCI_Jurik Custom based indicator - CCI Jurik
TrendSurfer CCI MT4 based indicator - Commodity Channel Index
TrendSurfer DeMarker Jurik Custom based indicator - Demarker Jurik
TrendSurfer DeMarker MT4 based indicator - Demarker
TrendSurfer Force_Jurik Custom based indicator - Force Jurik
TrendSurfer Force MT4 based indicator - Force Index
TrendSurfer Ichimoku MT4 based indicator - Ichimoku
TrendSurfer MA_Cross MT4 based indicator - Moving Average
TrendSurfer MACD Jurik Custom based indicator - MACD Jurik
TrendSurfer MACD MT4 based indicator - MACD
TrendSurfer Momentum Jurik Custom based indicator - Momentum Jurik
TrendSurfer Momentum MT4 based indicator - Momentum
TrendSurfer OsMa MT4 based indicator - Oscillator of Moving Average
TrendSurfer PSAR MT4 based indicator - Parabolic SAR
TrendSurfer RSI MT4 based indicator - RSI
TrendSurfer RSI Jurik Custom based indicator - RSI Jurik
TrendSurfer Stochastic MT4 based indicator - Stochastic
TrendSurfer TurnPoint MT4 based indicator - Envelopes
TrendSurfer Williams MT4 based indicator - Williams' Percentage Range



Reviews 5
Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:10 
 

Very good！

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:01 
 

Buono.. Consiglio di provarlo

Recommended products
Moving Along Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Moving Along USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON M15 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
Experts
Aurum Trend Scout — Free LITE Version of Aurum Trend Engine Aurum Trend Scout is the free version of the Aurum Trend Engine Expert Advisor. It trades gold (XAUUSD) on H1 using a trend-following strategy based on Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Band Width Ratio, with BUYSTOP entries on daily high breakouts. This LITE version includes the full strategy logic with ATR-based Stop Loss. It uses a fixed lot size and does not include the dynamic money management available in the FULL version. Verified Perfor
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Brute Force Trader USDCHF
Sanjoy Banerjee
Experts
Introductory Pricing for one month Brute force trader is specially designed to find the best entry point and exit point with the regular tested and proven indicators. The EA will automatically analyse the market and will follow trends with the right entry exit points. Since the timeframe it is using is 30 minutes, the chances that you are stuck into a long trade is very low. Thought it does not use stoploss but it has the
FREE
MACD Not So Simple
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Experts
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors). Input parameters Indicator MACD: fast - fast Period; slow - Slow Period; sign - Signal Period; appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; MACDOpenLevel ; MACDCloseLevel ; Indicator Moving Avera
FREE
AutoClusterEdge
Hoang Loc Tran
Experts
AutoClusterEdge – Nguồn điện có cấu trúc. Phục hồi chiến lược. AutoClusterEdge là một hệ thống tự động dịch hoàn toàn được thiết kế cho các giao dịch dựa trên hệ thống mạng. Hệ thống tích hợp Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối (RSI), Đường trung bình động (MA) và Phạm vi biến động thực trung bình (ATR) để khởi tạo và quản lý các cụm giao dịch, điều chỉnh mô-đun thế một cách hoạt động bằng cách sử dụng chuỗi Fibonacci và thực hiện lệnh thoát chiến lược có điều kiện. Hệ thống này đặc biệt phù hợp với nhữn
FREE
Goldfrenzy FX
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Frenzy FX   USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2
FREE
Sunflower
Kun Jiao
Experts
The strategy primarily uses the MACD technical indicator, always following the direction of the major trend, and opens trades when the M1 chart shows a trigger signal. It is suitable for trading the gold XAUUSD chart and can also be applied to other commodities with clear trend performance. Parameter Description Long/Short Switch: Turn on to enable Account Balance: $1,000 or $10,000 For a $1,000 account, it is recommended to trade one order at a time. For a $10,000 account, you can optionally e
FREE
High and Low Daily Levels Indicator
Martin Koprla
Indicators
High/Low Daily Levels is a robust, lightweight, and precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It plots the High and Low prices of the trading session as clean, horizontal dashed lines directly on your active chart. Whether you trade breakouts, trend continuations, or mean-reversion strategies around key session boundaries, this indicator ensures you always have precise visual references without cluttering your workspace. Key Features: * Dual Mode Operation: Choose be
FREE
Trend Correction Free
Alexander Nikolaev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The adviser finds the trend of the currency pair on a given number of bars, then determines the time of the onset of correction. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the adviser can open a trade in the direction of the trend, if additional indications of indicators confirm the opening of the trade. You can set different correction values ​​and many other parameters. This version of the Expert Advisor is free, it has limitati
FREE
Close Limit Orders MT4
Hector Pacheco
Experts
This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project. The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method. You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access. Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client. Use it at your own risk.
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Macd Authentic
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator is one of the most widely used technical analysis tools by traders worldwide. Created by Gerald Appel in the 1970s, the MACD is an indicator that helps investors identify the trend direction, trend strength, and possible trend reversal points. The MACD indicator is composed of a histogram that shows the difference between the 12-period exponential moving average and the 26-period exponential moving average. The top part of the histogram
FREE
Berg Supertrend
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Indicators
BERG Supertrend Indicator  Developed by Berg Traders   New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Overview The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts. Key
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.5 (10)
Experts
SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free Note:   This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results! Optimized for:   XAGUSD M15 Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why Choose SilvMAT? Step into elite trading with   SilvMAT , a revolutionary Expert Advisor from   Marc Albrecht Trading . Built wit
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Deep Scalper Japan
Takashi Oya
4 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) scalping system designed specifically for the German DAX index (DE40). Operating under a "Sniper Mode" philosophy, the algorithm prioritizes quality over quantity, utilizing a strict filtering mechanism to engage the market only during high-probability volatility bursts. Core Strategy & Logic: The EA operates primarily during the 10:00 (server time) trading hour, aiming to capture strong directional momentum. Instead of ente
FREE
Binary Options Advisor
Sergey Yashchenko
Experts
Fully automatic expert for Binary Options trading at Grand Capital broker https://clck.ru/3GEm6E . I think there is no need to explain all the advantages of Binary options trading in MT4 to knowledgeable people, I will name the most important advantages: 1) No loss of precious time when switching from MT4 to broker in the browser; 2) A variety of indicators and scripts for MT4; 3) The ability to trade automatically. In most cases, the ADVISER closes the position from the first trade, but the ma
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicators
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
Azumi Beginner
Noorazren Bin Baharil
Experts
Discover Azumi: Your Powerful and Simple Solution for XAUUSD Trading Success Azumi combines effective, no-nonsense technical analysis with robust risk management to help you capitalize on market opportunities. Using proven strategies like Fibonacci retracement levels and ATR-based calculations, Azumi ensures smart trade entries and exits while keeping your risk in check. Why Choose Azumi? Backtested over 14 months on XAUUSD with just $200 starting capital. Results and screenshots available for p
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
More from author
Yen Scalp Master
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Yen Scalp Master is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-frequency trading, specializing in JPY currency pairs with low spreads. It is optimized for scalping, offering traders a robust tool to capitalize on small price movements within short timeframes. With built-in features like dynamic trailing stops, risk management, and a Martingale strategy, this EA is customizable to fit both aggressive and conservative trading styles. Key Features: Scalping Strategy Optimization: Currency Pa
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Indicators
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
Quantum Forex Trading System
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ ---This system requires you to install  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104637  for trading signals to be generated. Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, where uncertainty is the only certainty, what if you had a tool that seamlessly combined the best trading strategies into one efficient system? Enter the Quantum Forex Trading System — a harmonious blend
FREE
The HedgeFund Experiment
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
The HedgeFund Experiment This is a basic version of the professional version; The HedgeFund Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85241 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to includ
FREE
Austin Bands
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Austin Bands—an innovative indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average), an upper band (calculated by adding a specified number of standard deviations to the middle band), and a lower band (calculated by subtracting a specified number of standard deviations from the middle band
FREE
Austin Trend Oscillator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at estimating reversal points especially on high time frames. It does not repaint and is based on a combination of moving averages computed using custom functions. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing
FREE
Divergences of Indicators
Augustine Kamatu
3 (2)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator finds the entry points based on divergences of common indicators and does not repaint . The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing the Indicator can be applied to any trading strategy to generate consistent profits. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the com
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
MACD Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing MACD Jurik—an advanced indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by integrating custom moving averages based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, MACD. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversa
FREE
Force Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Force Jurik—a powerful indicator designed to enhance trading insights by combining custom moving averages based on Jurik with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Force Index. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and smoothness, making them ideal for analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a reliable method of identifying trends and filtering out market noise, ultimately providing clearer signals for decision-making. The Force Index, a popular Me
FREE
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
DeMarker Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Demarker Jurik—an innovative indicator poised to revolutionize your forex trading strategy. This indicator combines the precision of custom moving averages based on the Demarker indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Demarker. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, filtering out noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends a
FREE
Momentum Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
FREE
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing CCI Jurik—a dynamic indicator designed to elevate your forex trading experience by integrating custom moving averages based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, CCI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a smoother representation of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. The Commodi
FREE
Austin Custom RSI
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Austin RSI—an innovative indicator designed to elevate your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It oscillates between 0 and 100 and is used to identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. Traders often use RSI to gauge the strength of price movements and anticipate potential trend reversals. Austi
FREE
RSI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing RSI Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to revolutionize your forex trading strategy by combining custom moving averages based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals.
FREE
Currency Strength EA
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the currency strength. It will look for quick exits where the trend changes. All exits are purposely designed to be with some profit at most times. The EA has in built margin protection to manage risk and exposure. Recommended leverage is 500 and above and minimum capital of $500. The lower the sprea
Austin Trend Scanner
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification. The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Austin Bat Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator: The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility. Key Features: 1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination. 2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and m
Austin Trend Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Reversal Indicator: Your Key to Identifying Profitable Market Reversals. The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 tool designed to provide traders with reliable signals for trend reversals. Powered by advanced techniques and algorithms, this non-repainting indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in pinpointing potential turning points in the market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator provides non-r
Trend Detection System
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Detection System: Your Key to Unveiling Market Trends with Precision. The Trend Detection System is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to equip traders with the tools needed to identify and ride market trends effectively. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this innovative indicator offers unparalleled flexibility and accuracy in trend analysis. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Detection System allows users to
Tear Drop Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Tear Drop Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Tear Drop Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating the forex market. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Tear Drop Indicator harnesses the power of customized Moving Averages, providing traders
Filtered Trend
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Filtered Trend: Your Reliable Companion in Forex Trading. Filtered Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that revolutionizes trend identification and entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders a simple yet effective tool for navigating the complexities of currency trading. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: Filtered Trend leverages customized Moving Averages to provide traders wit
Trend Confirmation Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Confirmation Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Trend Confirmation Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool meticulously designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating currency trading with precision and confidence. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Co
The HedgeFund Manager
Augustine Kamatu
3.5 (2)
Experts
The HedgeFund Manager This is a professional version of the free version; The HedgeFund Experiment  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85240 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to include
Austin Market Levels
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
The forex market, like nature, moves in cycles — oscillating between peaks and troughs, bullish runs and bearish retreats. But what if you had a compass to chart these cycles and anticipate every turn?   Austin Market Levels   Indicator is crafted to be that compass, designed meticulously to decode market cycles and pinpoint profit opportunities.  --- Mastering Market Cycles The secret to consistent forex trading success often lies in understanding the underlying patterns.   Austin Market Le
Filter:
tatsuya kurinaga
18
tatsuya kurinaga 2026.02.10 15:52 
 

Lotの変更が全くできない

Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:10 
 

Very good！

[Deleted] 2025.09.14 04:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:01 
 

Buono.. Consiglio di provarlo

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review