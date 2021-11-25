PowerTrends System Indie

Power Trends System Indicator

Power Trends System Indicator is a custom indicator developed in line with a profitable trading system and it has been living up to its name.
It is a trending system carefully filtered to remove most of the downsides inherent in trend-following systems.

This is highly useful for those traders that are lazy to analyze the market but still want to make money from Forex market without stress.
The good news for any trader that comes across this system is that any trader can use it irrespective of his/her cadre as long as you can
follow simple instructions.

Most of the procedures to observe has been covered by the developer and remaining just a few that is not complex to follow. This system can
be used by Scalpers, Day-traders and Swing-traders. It can also be used on any time-frame because it has no favorite time frame. It works
on any trader's favorite time-frame.

It glaringly shows the users when to enter the market, hold-on a bit or completely stay away. It shows clear trade signal commands like Buy-1,
Buy-2, Buy-HP (on Higher Probability), BuyStop-1, BuyStop-2, Buy-Stop-HP (on Higher Probability), Sell-1, Sell-2, Sell-HP (on Higher Probability),
SellStop-1, SellStop-2, and Sell-Stop-HP (on Higher Probability) for the traders to follow.

It also has Symbol and Time-frame changer which enables the user to navigate from one currency pair to the other and from one time-frame to the
other without leaving the current chart window. (This system indie can be used on any - favorite- time-frame). This saves time, energies and the trader's computer CPU. It is also concise in size to allow the trader have a good view of the chart while using it. All you need to open one chart window where you will do everything as you wish.

This indicator has been thoroughly tested, proven and trusted on both Demo and Real accounts with links to check the results any time of the day.

You can choose on which time-frame you want to stay without leaving while it is updating. It updates every 60 seconds to give current data for
correct trade signals to avoid stale data. This saves the users from trading fake signals based on stale data. Stale data can make the trader open
Buy trade when the current data is really on Sell signal or No trade!

It also has side clock to know the opening and closing of the chart candle or trading session for the time frame which can be disabled from the
parameter settings if the trader so wish. Further more, it has Support and Resistance coded into it, this will help the trader to avoid taking trade
when the price has approached or approaching either support or resistance level. This can also be disabled from the parameter settings if the trader
so wish. The News indicator and the installation manual come with the package to help the trader avoid any currency pair featuring in the news. This
news indicator covers a whole week news concerning any currency. Support/Resistance and Forex News are the two powerful factors that can make the
traders lose their money if they were not considered. These can not be ignored by the trader if he/she doesn't want to cry woefully over his trades.
They are very important and with this complete system, it has been handled to help the buyer of this system have a smooth ride in his/her trading career.

It also has push notification to the trader's mobile phone while on the go. It has pop-up alerts for timely notification when there is any trade signal.
Any of these alerts can be disabled if the user doesn't want it. You can choose alerts' interval duration at which you will like to be informed by the
alerts system.

Spread calculator is also added by the developer to help the trader know the amount of pips to pay as broker's commission before jumping into the market. Sometimes, the spread which is supposed to be 2 or 3 pips at most on a particular currency pair may become widened during volatility up to 50 pips! But if the trader is aware of this, he doesn't have to fall into it because it will be avoidable having paying attention to it through this indicator.

As you use this system, I wish you trades full of green pips!

Cheers

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Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
Compact FFMV Dashboard Compact FFMV Dashboard is a little trimmed custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) For Signal confirmat
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
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