PowerTrends System Indie

Power Trends System Indicator



Power Trends System Indicator is a custom indicator developed in line with a profitable trading system and it has been living up to its name.

It is a trending system carefully filtered to remove most of the downsides inherent in trend-following systems.



This is highly useful for those traders that are lazy to analyze the market but still want to make money from Forex market without stress.

The good news for any trader that comes across this system is that any trader can use it irrespective of his/her cadre as long as you can

follow simple instructions.



Most of the procedures to observe has been covered by the developer and remaining just a few that is not complex to follow. This system can

be used by Scalpers, Day-traders and Swing-traders. It can also be used on any time-frame because it has no favorite time frame. It works

on any trader's favorite time-frame.



It glaringly shows the users when to enter the market, hold-on a bit or completely stay away. It shows clear trade signal commands like Buy-1,

Buy-2, Buy-HP (on Higher Probability), BuyStop-1, BuyStop-2, Buy-Stop-HP (on Higher Probability), Sell-1, Sell-2, Sell-HP (on Higher Probability),

SellStop-1, SellStop-2, and Sell-Stop-HP (on Higher Probability) for the traders to follow.



It also has Symbol and Time-frame changer which enables the user to navigate from one currency pair to the other and from one time-frame to the

other without leaving the current chart window. (This system indie can be used on any - favorite- time-frame). This saves time, energies and the trader's computer CPU. It is also concise in size to allow the trader have a good view of the chart while using it. All you need to open one chart window where you will do everything as you wish.



This indicator has been thoroughly tested, proven and trusted on both Demo and Real accounts with links to check the results any time of the day.



You can choose on which time-frame you want to stay without leaving while it is updating. It updates every 60 seconds to give current data for

correct trade signals to avoid stale data. This saves the users from trading fake signals based on stale data. Stale data can make the trader open

Buy trade when the current data is really on Sell signal or No trade!



It also has side clock to know the opening and closing of the chart candle or trading session for the time frame which can be disabled from the

parameter settings if the trader so wish. Further more, it has Support and Resistance coded into it, this will help the trader to avoid taking trade

when the price has approached or approaching either support or resistance level. This can also be disabled from the parameter settings if the trader

so wish. The News indicator and the installation manual come with the package to help the trader avoid any currency pair featuring in the news. This

news indicator covers a whole week news concerning any currency. Support/Resistance and Forex News are the two powerful factors that can make the

traders lose their money if they were not considered. These can not be ignored by the trader if he/she doesn't want to cry woefully over his trades.

They are very important and with this complete system, it has been handled to help the buyer of this system have a smooth ride in his/her trading career.



It also has push notification to the trader's mobile phone while on the go. It has pop-up alerts for timely notification when there is any trade signal.

Any of these alerts can be disabled if the user doesn't want it. You can choose alerts' interval duration at which you will like to be informed by the

alerts system.



Spread calculator is also added by the developer to help the trader know the amount of pips to pay as broker's commission before jumping into the market. Sometimes, the spread which is supposed to be 2 or 3 pips at most on a particular currency pair may become widened during volatility up to 50 pips! But if the trader is aware of this, he doesn't have to fall into it because it will be avoidable having paying attention to it through this indicator.



As you use this system, I wish you trades full of green pips!



Cheers



