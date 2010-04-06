True Trend Moving Average Pro
- Indicators
- Pavel Golovko
- Version: 1.1
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays exact trend as is.
True Trend Moving Average Pro works best in combination with True Trend Oscillator Pro that displays strength of trend change.
True Trend Oscillator Pro:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103589
If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options.
Default input parameters:
TT_Period = 10;
TT_Meth = MODE_SMA;
TT_Price = PRICE_MEDIAN;
Before you buy this product, please do test on Demo account and in MT5 Strategy Tester to make sure it works perfectly as you need.