Smart Detector

Smart Detector — The Secrets of Smart Money and ICT in Your Hands!
Want to trade like the big players?

Smart Detector unlocks the world of Smart Money and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) strategies. This MetaTrader 5 indicator instantly identifies key zones where market makers leave their traces: powerful order blocks and hidden Fair Value Gaps. Discover where liquidity is hiding and turn it to your advantage!

Smart Money: Track the actions of banks and hedge funds through accumulation and breakout zones.

ICT: Dive into market structure—spot reversals and crowd traps.

Simple and Effective:

Smart Detector makes complexity simple. It provides clear signals:
Red shape – Sell
Green shape – Buy
No guesswork—just precise trade insights!


