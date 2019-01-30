Gold Rain
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Gold Rain
Expert Advisor Gold Rain is a completely automated instrument for all-day trading.
Trading instruments: all, recomended - XAUUSD, EURUSD, GER_30(Germany 30 Cash index)
Timeframe: any, recomended M30, H1
Time of trade: 24/5 (recomended to limit trade hours at night when spread is high)
Strategy: scalping at braking of strong price levels, braking levels are determined by built in indicator, use no martingale, no grid, no everaging
Description of settings:
trading hours - time of trade
start time - time to start trade
stop time - time to stop trade
tp- take profit in points
sl - stop loss in points
Use Money Management - if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used
Start lot - trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")
Free margin - volume of free margine for lot calculation
Step Lot - step of lot changing
Use Break Even and trailingstop - on/off
BE point - shift to Break Even at profit of__ points
BE profit - profit of Break Even in points
Trailing interval - lenth of trail at profit in points
Trailing step - step of trail in points
Slippage - acceptable slippage
Magic - individual magic number of the order
comment - notes to order
Recomended settings - sets will be provided.
Recomended Broker - any with spread on XAUUSD less then 20 points.
Does not perform well.