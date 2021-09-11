TradebyTime Manager

TradeByTime Manager is a tool to trade based on time. It is semi auto trading. Trader define entry and exit time and EA will manage the rest. Helpful for trader who is usually trading with time range such as trading signal with entry and exit based on time or trading with news event time. Or trader who is familiar with trading binary option, this is another 'sense' of it. Only this is for trading on regular chart.

1. TakeProfit and Stoploss

2. Double time based :  Local and Server

3. Time counter before and after excution

4. Display profit and fees (commission+swap+fee)

5. Profit estimation  in money from defined SL/TP

6. Display margin availability from define lot size


Parameters:

1. Trade Direction - The direction of trade (Buy or Sell)

2. Select Time Based - 2 options : Local or Server. In case Local, EA will trade based on local time ( computer time) as a parameter. In case server, EA will use time server ( Time on Metatrader ).

3. Lot Size - Vplume of trade

4. TakeProfit (value 0.0 = No takeprofit)

5. StopLoss (value 0.0 = No stoploss)

6. Default time range (minutes) - This is default time range between entry and exit (in minutes) But then user can change it on the chart dashbord.

7.  Draw Trade Lines - If true, EA will draw entry and exit vertical lines on the chart. Otherwise false

8. Maximum Slippage in seconds 

9. Magic Number

10. Screen Alerts

11. Mobile Notification Alerts

12. Email Alerts

You can see the work in the following videos:

https://youtu.be/RY4xvUJGVvI

https://youtu.be/XYxQgQ1suec

https://youtu.be/4meXU6olRIo


FInd and Download demo version in the comment  section


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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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XChannel
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It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
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CTime
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The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
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It is based on Multiple EMA indicators. The idea is that how to display multiple Exponential Moving Averages on the chart easily without placing them one by one. It has also BLUE-RED trend lips to define UPTREND and DOWNTREND whichas BLUE is UPTREND and RED is DOWNTREND.You can change the colors by going to Indicator properties --- colors. There are 2 external setting. They are Period and Shift. When you change them (period and or shift ) then all will automatically adjust. For any currency pair
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Utilities
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
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Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
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Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA. It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint.  Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area.  Any timeframes and any currency pairs. Parameters: Show Trend . TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only
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TrendWavePattern  an another way to trade with a harmonic pattern, a maestro classic pattern . I made some improvements and combinations with my own strategy. Trend direction, buy-sell signal ,hi-low area and pivot line. These will be helpful for trader to read the current market condition. So it is not blindly following the pattern itself but also following other informations from the market. Readable chart appearance . Designed to be user friendly even you are a new trader. BUY-SELL zone, Tak
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Non-repaint indicator    to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. Customized by adding the trends exactly in the middle line, arrows when price cross over the outer lines and Fibonacci Levels L
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TradeSizeCalculator
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Experts
It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size ba
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Scalping Scanner Dashboard
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Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
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Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
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