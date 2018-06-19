The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
- Indicators
-
WartonoNo body knows. No Big Boy. BUY-SELL is only the wave. Everything will be back to nature.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It is based on Multiple EMA indicators. The idea is that how to display multiple Exponential Moving Averages on the chart easily without placing them one by one. It has also BLUE-RED trend lips to define UPTREND and DOWNTREND whichas BLUE is UPTREND and RED is DOWNTREND.You can change the colors by going to Indicator properties --- colors.
There are 2 external setting. They are Period and Shift. When you change them (period and or shift ) then all will automatically adjust.
For any currency pairs and any timeframes.
Parameters
- Period: the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Default: 99 used for TF M5
- Shift: The number of bars used for the indicator to shift backward ( the value=negative) or shift forward (the value=positive)
Recommended timeframe M5-M15 for the default setting.