KXChannel No Repaint

Non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation.

Customized by adding the trends exactly in the middle line, arrows when price cross over the outer lines and Fibonacci Levels Lines.

FEATURES

Customizable Trend Period.

Customizable Channel Deviation.

Alerts.

It sends alerts if price cross-over the outer lines + trend direction + fibo level.

Including Email,Mobile Notification and PopUp Window.

Auto Drawing Fibonacci Levels lines and can be set false to turn it off.

Auto Drawing Cross-Over Arrows. The Arrows are only drawn in the right trend.

SETTINGS

Fast Period - The faster period of Moving Average to perform the trend.

Slow Period - The longer period of Moving Average to perform the trend.

Deviation - Deviation of the channel.

Show Fibo Levels - If true, the fibonacci level lines will be drawn on the chart, otherwise false.

PopUp Alert - If true, it will show the pop up alerts on the screen if the signal triggered , otherwise false.

Mobile Notification Alert - If true, It will send notification to mt4 mobile, otherwise false.

Email ALert - If true, It will send email if signal is triggered, otherwise false.

NOTE It needs ZigZag Indicator to calculate the Fibonacci levels. So please ensure that you have the ZigZag Indicator installed in your MT4 folder. Usually it is built in the MT4 platform the first time you installed the platform.



