StochScanner 3 Modes

This is MT4 version of StochScanner

It scans Stochastic from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes and displayed on the dashboard on a single chart. .

4 scanning modes:

1. Mode OverBought/OverSold

Indicator scans Overbought and OverSold . OverBought : current stochastic is above level 80 and OverSold : current stochastic is below level 20

2. Mode Signal

It means if the previous stochastic is on OverBought or OverSold ( either Main Line and Signal Line ) and the current Main Line cross over the current Signal Line.

3.Mode Trend

Indicator scans the stochastic trend direction, if Main Line is above Signal Line then it is Uptrend and vice versa, if Main Line is below Signal Line then it is Downtrend

4.FirsOut [New]

If Main Line is Inside OverBought or OverSold Area and the previous Main Line is Outside OverBought or OverSold Area. The other words, it is the first time for Main Line to come in to OverBought or OverSold Area.

Features

  1. Able to Show or Hide the Dashboard. In case you want to see the main chart for better analysis without having to be covered by Dashboard.
  2. The Last Signal with highlight on the appropriate box. It may be useful to take action immediately when the signal occurs.
  3. Additional Trend Line on the chart. Combining Stochastic Signals and Trend Line could be the best decision.
  4. Able to set the minimum total signals to send alerts. By using this method can avoids continuous alerts due to the selected signal mode and timeframes. And the alerts that are sent will indicate a stronger signal because it is a combination of signals from multi timeframes.

Parameters

  1. Scans Symbols: The symbols to be scanned, separated by commas.
  2. Symbol Prefix: The prefix of the symbol if available. This is some words before the symbol.
  3. Symbol Suffix: The words after symbol if available. Example: EURUSD.m, in this case the suffix is ".m" without quotes.
  4. Scans TimeFrames: Timeframes to be scanned. Separated by commas. They can be M1,M5,M15 and so on or 1,5,15 and so on.
  5. Scan Mode: Select Scan Mode here as previously explained above.
  6. Candle to use for analysis: This is a bar shift to get the stochastic values. There are 2 choices; close candle or current candle.
  7. KPeriod.
  8. DPeriod.
  9. Slowing.
  10. Overbought.
  11. Oversold.
  12. Show Trend Line: Option to show Trend Line.
  13. Trend Period.
  14. Method.
  15. ApplyPrice.
  16. Minimum Total TFs to alert/symbol: This is the minimum total signals in the same symbols for indicator to send alert. 
  17. PopUp Alert: Alert on the Chart Window on the platform.
  18. Mobile Alert: Sending notification to metatrader mobile platform.
  19. Email Alert: Send a message to email.

It is useful for trader to identify the Market Condition based on the Stochastic Indicator. Faster to find stochastic condition from Multi Symbols and Timeframes on the single chart.

For Example: You want to get the reversal price of certain symbol then use Mode SIgnal and see on the dashboard to find at least 3 signals with the same direction or set the parameter input the Minimum Total TFs to alert/symbol=3 as default, so it will alert you when the condition is fulfilled. Trade Scalping for lower timeframes and higher timeframes for longer trading term.


New Updates Version 2.5, March,18-2023
  1. Adding Scan Mode FirstOut.
  2. Improve the trendline algorithm.
  3. Improve the coding structure.
  4. Add Hide/Show Button.
  5. Add highlights to the box for the last signal and improve the logic of the last signal.
  6. Every Signal Box (Matrix Box) is clickable to switch symbol and timeframe as previously not.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Lemurian Trader
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TradeSizeCalculator
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It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
MACD Scanner Dashboard
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Indicators
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Experts
It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size ba
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Experts
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
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Indicators
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Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
ChartGetSignal
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Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
ChartGetTools
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Indicators
All in one Indicator. Multiple market analysis tools. Non-Repaint Oscillator signals, Trend lines, Price channel, Fibonacci levels, Support and Resistance, Regression, Pivot levels, Candle Strength and Oversold/Overbought line detector. Includes buttons to hide or show. Advanced algorithms to detect important reversal points and draw trend lines or shapes automatically in appropriate areas. A simple and professional chart display, user friendly and easier to understand for faster and accurately
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