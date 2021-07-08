MTF Price Patterns Scanner

It is an expert advisor that scans the last patterns on defined symbols and timeframes. Multi Symbols /pairs , Multi timeframes . 

There are 2 ways to specify symbols :

  1. Automatically scan all symbols available on the market watch (true/false)
  2. Type any symbols ,separated by comma.  

There are also 2 ways to specify timeframes :

  1. Automatically scan all timeframes available on mt4 (true/false)
  2. Type any timeframes,separated by comma.  

Unlimited symbols available in an account and unlimited timeframes available on MT4. It has  a dynamic panels /graphics that adapts to the specified symbols , timeframes and chart size. See video for more details.

Patterns included:

Pin,Marubozu,Doji,Engulfing,Harami,Shooting Star,Rail Road,3 Soldiers.

Patterns Examples:

Rail Road :  https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793609/gbpusd-h1-fbs-inc

Doji: https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793851/gbpusd-m15-fbs-inc

PIN :

 https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793710/gbpusd-h1-fbs-inc

 https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793757/gbpusd-m1-fbs-inc

Shooting Star : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793806/gbpusd-m5-fbs-inc

Marubozuhttps://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793721/gbpusd-h1-fbs-inc

Harami :  https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793763/gbpusd-m1-fbs-inc

Engulfinghttps://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793875/gbpusd-m15-fbs-inc

3 Soldiershttps://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13794002/eurusd-h4-fbs-inc


Clickable Objects

  • Click "Box Signal" (Lime / OrangeRed ) on the panel to open appropriate symbol and timeframe
  • Click Arrow on top left to hide all panels
  • Click box on top right of panel to open sub panels, These are panel to show last signal and guidance, panel to show trade setup and managements
  • Click symbol on the panel to insert symbol into trade setup quickly
  • And clickable texts on trade setup  panel to take actions

User inputs

  1. What to Scan :  Select pattern to scan
  2. Scan All Symbols selected in Market Watch (true/false) : If true all symbols selected on market watch will be scanned, otherwise select false and define symbols on the next column
  3. Scans Symbols :  In case point 2 = false, define symbols here. separated by comma
  4. Symbol Prefix :  Type symbol prefix here if available otherwise just leave it blank. Symbol prefix is the characters before symbol.
  5. Symbol Suffix :  Type symbol suffix here if available otherwise just leave it blank. Symbol suffix is the characters after symbol. Example : EURUSD.m , then type " .m "  without quotes in the column.
  6. Scan All Timeframes ( true/false ) : If true , EA will scan all timeframes available on MT4 ; M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1. Otherwise select false and define timeframes on the next column
  7. Scans TimeFrames : In case point 6 = false, then define Timeframe here, separated by comma. Example: M1,M5,M15 or 1,5,15
  8. Max.Symbols/Panel : Maximum number of symbols for every panel. This way can avoid box signals hidden from the chart
  9. Default LotSize : Define default lot size here  or just leave it by default because it can be changed later on the chart
  10. Default TP (pips) : Same case with point 9, it can be changed later on the chart.
  11. Default SL (pips) :   Same case with point 9 & 10, it can be changed later on the chart.
  12. Magic number : This is a magic number that will be applied on the order excution . Somehing like Order ID.
  13. Use Trailing Stop  ( true/false ): If true , then EA will do trailing in the order. It is a regular trailing stop.
  14. Trailing Start (Pips) : Value of pips to start trailing.
  15. Trailing step (Pips) : Value of  pips of trailing steps.  Minimum distance in pips between last stoploss and current price
  16. Trailing value (Pips) : Minimum distance in pips between last stoploss and next stoploss
  17. PopUp Alert (true/false) : Pop Up window alert  when signal occurs.
  18. Mobile Alert (true/false ) : Mobile Notification   when signal occurs.
  19. Email Alert (true / false ) : Sending email  when signal occurs. Note email alert need additional setup. Click tab Tools > Options > Email > Enable > and  define email credentials here.





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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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Utilities
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Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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Sergey Batudayev
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Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
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MACD Scanner Dashboard
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Experts
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Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
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Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
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All in one Indicator. Multiple market analysis tools. Non-Repaint Oscillator signals, Trend lines, Price channel, Fibonacci levels, Support and Resistance, Regression, Pivot levels, Candle Strength and Oversold/Overbought line detector. Includes buttons to hide or show. Advanced algorithms to detect important reversal points and draw trend lines or shapes automatically in appropriate areas. A simple and professional chart display, user friendly and easier to understand for faster and accurately
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