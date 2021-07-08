MTF Price Patterns Scanner

It is an expert advisor that scans the last patterns on defined symbols and timeframes. Multi Symbols /pairs , Multi timeframes .

There are 2 ways to specify symbols :

Automatically scan all symbols available on the market watch (true/false) Type any symbols ,separated by comma.

There are also 2 ways to specify timeframes :

Automatically scan all timeframes available on mt4 (true/false) Type any timeframes,separated by comma.

Unlimited symbols available in an account and unlimited timeframes available on MT4. It has a dynamic panels /graphics that adapts to the specified symbols , timeframes and chart size. See video for more details.

Patterns included:

Pin,Marubozu,Doji,Engulfing,Harami,Shooting Star,Rail Road,3 Soldiers.

Patterns Examples:

Rail Road : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793609/gbpusd-h1-fbs-inc

Doji: https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793851/gbpusd-m15-fbs-inc

PIN :

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793710/gbpusd-h1-fbs-inc

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793757/gbpusd-m1-fbs-inc

Shooting Star : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793806/gbpusd-m5-fbs-inc

Marubozu : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793721/gbpusd-h1-fbs-inc

Harami : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793763/gbpusd-m1-fbs-inc

Engulfing : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13793875/gbpusd-m15-fbs-inc

3 Soldiers : https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/13794002/eurusd-h4-fbs-inc





Clickable Objects

Click "Box Signal" (Lime / OrangeRed ) on the panel to open appropriate symbol and timeframe

Click Arrow on top left to hide all panels

Click box on top right of panel to open sub panels, These are panel to show last signal and guidance, panel to show trade setup and managements

Click symbol on the panel to insert symbol into trade setup quickly

And clickable texts on trade setup panel to take actions

User inputs What to Scan : Select pattern to scan Scan All Symbols selected in Market Watch (true/false) : If true all symbols selected on market watch will be scanned, otherwise select false and define symbols on the next column Scans Symbols : In case point 2 = false, define symbols here. separated by comma Symbol Prefix : Type symbol prefix here if available otherwise just leave it blank. Symbol prefix is the characters before symbol. Symbol Suffix : Type symbol suffix here if available otherwise just leave it blank. Symbol suffix is the characters after symbol. Example : EURUSD.m , then type " .m " without quotes in the column. Scan All Timeframes ( true/false ) : If true , EA will scan all timeframes available on MT4 ; M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1. Otherwise select false and define timeframes on the next column Scans TimeFrames : In case point 6 = false, then define Timeframe here, separated by comma. Example: M1,M5,M15 or 1,5,15 Max.Symbols/Panel : Maximum number of symbols for every panel. This way can avoid box signals hidden from the chart Default LotSize : Define default lot size here or just leave it by default because it can be changed later on the chart Default TP (pips) : Same case with point 9, it can be changed later on the chart. Default SL (pips) : Same case with point 9 & 10, it can be changed later on the chart. Magic number : This is a magic number that will be applied on the order excution . Somehing like Order ID. Use Trailing Stop ( true/false ): If true , then EA will do trailing in the order. It is a regular trailing stop. Trailing Start (Pips) : Value of pips to start trailing. Trailing step (Pips) : Value of pips of trailing steps. Minimum distance in pips between last stoploss and current price Trailing value (Pips) : Minimum distance in pips between last stoploss and next stoploss PopUp Alert (true/false) : Pop Up window alert when signal occurs. Mobile Alert (true/false ) : Mobile Notification when signal occurs. Email Alert (true / false ) : Sending email when signal occurs. Note email alert need additional setup. Click tab Tools > Options > Email > Enable > and define email credentials here.











