Autobot Retracement Code

ADJUSTMENT

Timeframe M15.

Currencies:

GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURNZD,

USDCAD,USDJPY,USDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,AUDNZD,CHFJPY,NZDJPY,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,NZDCAD

the EA will adjust stoploss value automatically on the current pair. If False, you need to define it by your self in the column.

Note Auto TakeProfit,Auto StopLoss and AutoClose TotalProfits will only work on those Currency Pairs. Text Alert will appear on the chart if you attach it on the different pair. If it happens and you want it running on the pair, turn off (false) auto takeprofit,auto stoploss and AutoClose TotalProfits then define their value.

VERSION 4.0 HAS THE SAME WORK WITH VERSION 3.0 + A REVISION OF EXPLANATION TEXT ON EXTERNAL INPUT.

VERSION 4.1 HAS THE SAME WORK WITH VERSION 4.0 + ADDING REVISION ON MONEY MANAGEMENT.



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If you want to trade on the different pairs than above, select Auto TakeProfit=False,Auto StopLoss =False and AutoClose TotalProfits=False. Then define each value manually.