Autobot Retracement Code

5
Autobot Retracement Code (ARC)

A robot trading that works based on retracement strategy while following the market trend.It has  made average profits up to 25% /month that is relatively a High Return of Investment.Real Account proof. Fully automation. Auto Lot sizing, Auto TakeProfit Calculation, Auto StopLoss Calculation. Currently Running on Real account , it has more than 100% growth / 5 months.

NEW UPDATE RELEASED, VERSION 3.0 

FEATURES on Version 3:

  1. FIFO rules
  2. Auto LotSize
  3. Auto StopLoss 
  4. Auto TakeProfit
  5. Hidden Take Profit and Stop Loss.
  6. Multiple Forex Currency Pairs
  7. Alert: Sound, PopUp,Email,Mobile

ADJUSTMENT

Timeframe M15.

Currencies: 

GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURNZD,

USDCAD,USDJPY,USDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,AUDNZD,CHFJPY,NZDJPY,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,NZDCAD


  1. FIFO rules=true/false. If true, EA will not open order on the opposite direction and ' First in ' will be 'First Out'.
  2. Magic Number = This is a unique number that will identify your order. You can fill in this column with any numbers. Important: please type a different number for each pair. 
  3. Auto LotSize = if true, it will calculate the lot size automatically. If false, you have to define the value of lot size . 
  4. Maximum Total Orders. It is Maximum Total Orders on your account.
  5. Maximum Balance %. It is the Maximum percentage of Balance  of Total Orders . Note, Poin 4 & 5 will will be used only if Auto LotSize=true. The calculation result will affect the lotsize value.
  6. Auto TakeProfit. If true, the EA will adjust takeprofit value automatically on the current pair. If False, you need to define it by your self in the column.
  7. Auto StopLoss. If true the EA will adjust stoploss value automatically on the current pair. If False, you need to define it by your self in the column.
  8. AutoClose TotalProfits. If true, the EA will calculate the recommended TotalProfits automatically. If False you need to define the value manually.
  9. CloseTotalProfits = number of pips where all order in the same direction will be closed in profits. ( only work if AutoClose TotalProfits=False)
  10. Slippage = The difference between the price specified in a trade vs the actual transaction price that acceptable to you.
  11. Hide StopLoss and TakeProfit. If true, StopLoss and TakeProfit will be hidden.
  12. Alerts

Note Auto TakeProfit,Auto StopLoss and AutoClose TotalProfits will only work on those Currency Pairs. Text Alert will appear on the chart if you attach it on the different pair. If it happens and you want it running on the pair, turn off (false) auto takeprofit,auto stoploss and AutoClose TotalProfits then define their value. 

VERSION 4.0 HAS THE SAME WORK WITH VERSION 3.0 + A REVISION OF EXPLANATION TEXT ON EXTERNAL INPUT.

VERSION 4.1 HAS THE SAME WORK WITH VERSION 4.0 + ADDING REVISION ON MONEY MANAGEMENT.

//===============

If you want to trade on the different pairs than above, select Auto TakeProfit=False,Auto StopLoss =False and AutoClose TotalProfits=False. Then define each value manually.

 


    Highly recommended to rent VPS so that mt4 can be fully online all the time with a stable internet connection.

    For any questions please contact us









    Reviews 1
    LUDY LAMBARA
    1357
    LUDY LAMBARA 2019.03.27 07:19 
     

    good & fast response from author to help me set this EA...

    will update the result after 1 month

    from 27 march - present... 22$ profit, using 0.01lot set

    27 march - 2 may... 42$ profit, 0.01 lot set, initial capital 480, highest DD 30$

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    LUDY LAMBARA
    1357
    LUDY LAMBARA 2019.03.27 07:19 
     

    good & fast response from author to help me set this EA...

    will update the result after 1 month

    from 27 march - present... 22$ profit, using 0.01lot set

    27 march - 2 may... 42$ profit, 0.01 lot set, initial capital 480, highest DD 30$

    Reply to review