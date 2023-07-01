EntryMaximator A Semi Automated Trading

It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size based on risk percentage, limiting the maximum position according to capital conditions, etc. This will greatly save time and increase effectiveness.

The EntryMaximator can be set to work executing orders automatically with flexible settings based on the Moving Average, Stochastic, MACD Indicator algorithms and has a special Trade Area that can be adjusted with Drag and Drop. Option True/False to activate/deactivate certain signals from the indicators. And able to work on multiple timeframes, reading market conditions on several different timeframes at the same time. The indicators can be partially activated to support an existing strategy or activated as a full strategy.

Features

  • Able to work independently without Custom Indicators. Even though a Custom Indicator is needed when we load a Template, basically based on the algorithm, EntryMaximator is able to work independently. Without having to install the Custom Indicator. You can use your favorite Trading System on the chart if you want. And EntryMaximator as executor.
  • Provide a Special Trade Area that will limit your trading. These restrictions include the maximum price, the minimum price, the start time and the end time. If the Trade Area is activated, EntryMaximator will only open positions if the current price is in this area.
  • Automatic correction for Trade Area. Also includes the Option to deactivate the Trade Area if not needed.
  • Able to read Indicators from various Timeframes. Starting from M1 to MN1. And EA can be placed on any timeframe because EA works based on the timeframe set in the Settings menu.
  • Warning texts or window notification messages if there are errors or things that need to be fixed or instructions for certain actions.
  • Able to work in various trading instruments. Starting from Forex, Stocks, Gold, Crypto, Oil, etc.
  • Different color theme objects on the chart for each direction of Entry. Making it easier for users to quickly identify it in each trading symbol.
  • Dashboard panel that shows what indicators are currently active. Including StopLoss and TakeProfit currently in use. And can be hidden / displayed using the buttons provided.
  • There are 3 Stoploss and TakeProfit calculation options available. So that it is more flexible according to the desired choice.
  • Professional trading management. Such as automatic lot calculation, desired maximum risk, autoclose, risk-reward, maximum total lot on the account, maximum spread limitation, capital adequacy calculation before execution, etc.
  • EA is automatically deactivated from making new order if there is a change in parameters, trade area or timeframe to avoid unwanted entries before the changes are confirmed to be correct.
  • Flexibility to make changes to settings on the same symbol and account. So Traders can get more opportunities by using various strategies, entry directions, magic numbers, and charts. It's like a spider making a trap web. It means that it could be the best trading position if there is an order is caught. With proper financial management, you don't have to worry about excessive entries that exceed your account capabilities. Minimum margin level, lot calculation and more. This method is only a strategy option, you can use from only 1 chart until it is unlimited. Back to your trading style.

EntryMaximator Parameters
Please download a ZIP file in the comment section. It is the additional descriptions including the EA parameters and Templates.

How it works
EntryMaximator EA works according to the settings made by the User in the Settings Menu. There are 3 possibilities due to changes in the Settings Menu.

  • The EA doesn't work at all. This happens if all Indicators are disabled ( False ).
  • EA will work semi-automatically. This happens if you select Entry Type: Buy or Sell, and activate the Trade Area or some Indicator signals.
  • EA will be fully automated. This happens if you select Entry Type: Both and activate some Indicator signals. And disable Trade Area.

EA will only allow one active position/symbol/Magic Number. This means that if you activate several Indicator signals and the signals are fulfilled, the EA will execute the Order and after that it will not make a second execution on the same symbol even though the signal is fulfilled as long as the Magic Number is still the same and the position is still running. To get another Order you can change the Magic Number or wait until there are no open positions. In this way, you have the opportunity to apply several strategies at the same time on the same symbol to get more Order opportunities by changing the Magic Number and Signal Settings.
Examples:
You want to trade on the GBPUSD symbol with 3 strategies at the same time. Then you can open 3 charts with the same symbol, GBPUSD.
  • Chart 1 (GBPUSD), Magic Number: 13331, using a scalping strategy with lower timeframes, for example M5 and M15. Follow MA Trend (M15), Follow MACD Trend (H1), Use Stoch Signal (M15) and Use Channel (M15).
  • Chart 2 (GBPUSD) Magic Number: 14441, use the Intraday and High-Low strategy because you see the price will touch the Support/Resistant point. Then you can use intermediate timeframes like H1/H4. Use Channel (H1,H4), Use Stoch OverSold/OverBought(H4), Use Stoch Signal (M15,H1), Use MACD Trend (H1) and Use Trade Area.
  • Chart 3 (GBPUSD) Magic Number 155551, you target a potential price area by using the Trade Area. Then you place the Trade Area in that particular position and add the Stoch Signal as a Trigger.

Then you can do the same for other symbols to get more opportunities. I highly recommend activating stoploss and takeprofit in every EA setup. Update the Trade Area if you think it is no longer valid.

EA only works on the symbol where EA is placed/installed. For example, if you install an EA on EURUSD, the EA only works on the EURUSD symbol and does not perform analysis or order execution on other symbols. So you have to attach on another symbol to get the Order from that symbol. Or you can also install on the same symbol with a different Magic Number, different chart and different strategy if necessary.

You can attach it on any Timeframe, and it doesn't affect the performance of Indicator signals because Indicator Signals are Multi Timeframes.

EA will automatically deactivate if you change the settings, change the Timeframe, reload the chart, or change the Trade Area. Notification texts will appear on the chart when this happens. This is done to avoid unwanted execution due to flexible signal settings. And You can click the 'Start' button to reactivate it.

Financial Management
How you implement Financial Management depends on your strategy and how you apply this EA. Because EA has flexible Settings. Several important settings related to Financial Management are already available in this EA. For example, Lot Size Calculation, Maximum Total Lots, Minimum Margin Level, etc. But I suggest the maximum Lot Percentage: 2 %. It means if your position loses then the maximum loss/position is approximately 2% of your capital/Equity. For your consideration, I usually prefer to trade on accounts with leverage between 1:400 or 1:500. Everyday I run this EA at least 20 charts simultaneously. And I prefer the Daily Trading Strategy. Some of these charts can have the same symbol, but they can also be different symbols. Then on each chart, I will apply a Risk Percentage of 1% and a minimum Margin Level of 1200%. So EA will stop new Orders if Margin Level reaches 1200 or below. With these settings, I usually get an average of between 5 to 10 positions per day. With profitability up to 80%.

Strategy Tester
It could work on Strategy Tester but some features will be disable automatically as they are impossible to work on tester. Such as Trade Area, Dashboard and Start Button. The other words, the EA won't run all functions optimally on strategy tester. So the results can be significantly different with the real chart.

Supporting indicators
EntryMaximator can work independently. But you can download indicators below to help your analysis if necessary. They all are free download:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95197
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95194
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95201
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95200

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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Burak Baltaci
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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