The Profit Tracker
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
What is a tool ?
Tracking your profit from the present - the past 30 days, Presented profit summary and movement is greater or less than 0 only.
notice : must select show all history at account history tab.
How to use
Place the tool on any currency pair, any timeframe and set magic number to track your profits.
Currency Pair : Any
Timeframe : Any
Input Parameter
- Track from Magic number (Manual order set 0) Meaning : Input the magic number to tracking the profit from present - the past 30 days..
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