The Profit Tracker

What is a tool ?

Tracking your profit from the present - the past 30 days, Presented profit summary and movement is greater or less than 0 only.

notice : must select show all history at account history tab.

How to use

Place the tool on any currency pair, any timeframe and set magic number to track your profits.

Currency Pair : Any

Timeframe : Any

Input Parameter

  • Track from Magic number (Manual order set 0) Meaning : Input the magic number to tracking the profit from present - the past 30 days..

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Anton Prykhodko
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Anton Prykhodko 2021.09.01 11:37 
 

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