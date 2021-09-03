Target Profit Magic
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
What is a tool ?
Used for monitoring profit by magic number, From parameter magic number and profit target. The tool will automatically close orders to the same magic number. When your profits meet the target set.
How to use
Place the tool on any pair any timeframe and set input your parameter.
Pair : Any
Timeframe : Any
Input Parameter
- Magic Number (0 for manual order) Meaning : Input your magic number here, Set 0 for manual order.
- Summary profit of this magic number ($) Meaning : Input your profit target here.
excellent!