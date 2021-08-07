Forex trend has always been a friend of traders, and trend indicators help to identify the trend and make the right decisions. Market Figure indicator showing the trend zone - flat, not redrawing the previous values. Most of the trading systems developed by trading gurus are based on the trend. The indicator algorithm allows you to provide fairly accurate data not only about the current state of affairs, but also to make some predictions. Reacts quickly to trend changes, clearly shows the price movement. Suitable for all timeframes. The Market Figure indicator is very sensitive to current price activity and displays signals quite well. This is an indicator without redrawing, trend reversal indicators, here you can buy and download it, learn how to work with it and get recommendations on how to use it.