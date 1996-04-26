The Channel Full Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects input signals in the form of arrows. Also, next to each arrow, the pips of profit are displayed which are calculated for the specified interval, the interval for calculation is set in the indicator, as a rule, 1000 bars are enough for this. You can adjust the channel settings for any symbol and timeframe.





American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Channel Full Control indicator, you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to work with market trends, which has helped to increase the number of transactions for more than one hundred traders.





Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes.





If the construction of the Forex channel is done correctly, then it already gives basic information about the current trend line: the direction and strength of the current movement. Lines drawn across price highs / lows show volatility in the form of support / resistance and confirm chart patterns. Most of the strategies are based on the analysis of price behavior near the borders (the strongest signals) and the middle line (weaker) from which the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are considered.