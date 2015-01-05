Indo Scalping

Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair

Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair is a powerful trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction and high-probability entry opportunities using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) confirmation. Built for multiple currency pairs, it is ideal for both scalping and intraday trading.

Features

  • ✅ Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Confirmation
  • ✅ Supports Multiple Currency Pairs
  • ✅ Helps Identify Trend and Market Momentum
  • ✅ Suitable for Scalping & Intraday Trading
  • ✅ Clean, Lightweight, and Easy-to-Read Interface

Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, H1
Recommended Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, and other major currency pairs.

Improve your trading confidence with clearer trend confirmation and faster market analysis.


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
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Quantum Trend Ribbon
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Quantum Trend Ribbon Quantum Trend Ribbon is a premium trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market direction with confidence. By combining an adaptive moving average with a dynamic trend ribbon, it filters out market noise and highlights the dominant trend, allowing you to focus on high-probability trading opportunities. The clean and intuitive interface makes it easy to understand market conditions at a glance without cluttering your chart. Key Features Adaptive Trend De
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