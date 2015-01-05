Indo Scalping
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 15
Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair
Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair is a powerful trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction and high-probability entry opportunities using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) confirmation. Built for multiple currency pairs, it is ideal for both scalping and intraday trading.
Features
- ✅ Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Confirmation
- ✅ Supports Multiple Currency Pairs
- ✅ Helps Identify Trend and Market Momentum
- ✅ Suitable for Scalping & Intraday Trading
- ✅ Clean, Lightweight, and Easy-to-Read Interface
Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, H1
Recommended Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, and other major currency pairs.
Improve your trading confidence with clearer trend confirmation and faster market analysis.