Indo Scalping

Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair

Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair is a powerful trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction and high-probability entry opportunities using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) confirmation. Built for multiple currency pairs, it is ideal for both scalping and intraday trading.

Features

✅ Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Confirmation

✅ Supports Multiple Currency Pairs

✅ Helps Identify Trend and Market Momentum

✅ Suitable for Scalping & Intraday Trading

✅ Clean, Lightweight, and Easy-to-Read Interface

Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, H1

Recommended Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, and other major currency pairs.

Improve your trading confidence with clearer trend confirmation and faster market analysis.