TP SL Calculator

For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4

This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price.

Feature:

- Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points.

- Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is expressed in money and points.

- Calculate profit/loss of all BUY and SELL positions at a specific price. You only need to draw a horizontal line and this tool will help you to calculate profit/loss at that line. 


Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker.


Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn 

Check my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn/seller


If you have any ideas for this indicator or other products, please leave a comment or contact me.

If you are happy with this indicator, please rate 5 stars and leave positive comment. I would greatly appreciate your positive review.


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Symbol Changer Pro for MT5
Pham
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** NOTE: This indicator uses realtime data. Thus DO NOT download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to trial version . Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123597 Symbol Chart Changer is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to switch between symbols and timeframes. You can choose any symbol and timeframe on the same chart with just a few clicks.  In addition, this indicator also shows the profit of the symbol through the color of the butt
Candle Countdown And Spread MT4
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This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT4 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
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Candle Countdown And Spread
Pham
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This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT5 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
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TP SL Calculator for MT4
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For MT5: TP SL Calculator This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is express
Symbol Chart Changer Pro
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** NOTE:   This indicator uses realtime data. Thus   DO NOT   download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to   free version . Version for MT5:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115489 Symbol Chart Changer   is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to switch between symbols and timeframes. You can choose any symbol and timeframe on the same chart with just a few clicks.  In addition, this indicator also shows the profit of the symbol through the color o
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