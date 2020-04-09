TrailGuardian Stealth Trade Manager

🔥 Stop Letting Brokers Hunt Your Stop Loss!

Are you tired of price wicks hitting your Stop Loss exactly at the tip, only to reverse immediately in your favor? This is often caused by market noise or "Stop Hunting."

TrailGuardian is a professional "Stealth" Trade Manager designed to protect your profits without revealing your exit levels to the market. It creates a virtual (invisible) stop-loss line internally, keeping your strategy hidden from your broker until the exact moment of execution.

🛡️ KEY FEATURES

  • 👻 Invisible (Stealth) Mode:
    No hard Stop Loss is sent to the broker server. The EA monitors price locally and closes positions using Market Execution only when the price crosses your virtual line. Your broker cannot see your exit point!
  • 📊 Optimized for Netting & Exchange (VIOP/BIST/Stocks):
    Most trailing EAs fail on Netting accounts. TrailGuardian is smart! If you add to a position (scale-in) and your average price changes, it automatically recalculates and adjusts the stop levels to protect the new weighted average.
  • 📉 Smart ATR Volatility Logic:
    Don't use fixed points that fail in fast markets. TrailGuardian can use ATR (Average True Range) to automatically calculate the ideal buffer distance based on current market volatility.
  • 🔒 Timeframe Lock (EngineTF):
    The logic is locked to your strategy's timeframe (e.g., H1). You can switch your chart to M1 or M5 to watch price action, but the trailing logic will remain stable on H1. No more premature closes due to lower timeframe noise!
  • ⚡ Double-Layer Execution Protection:
    Features an emergency "Force Market Close" retry mechanism. If the standard close fails (due to requotes or busy server), it forces a counter-deal to flatten the position immediately.

🚀 HOW TO USE

  1. Attach TrailGuardian to the chart of the symbol you are trading.
  2. Open your positions manually or via another EA.
  3. TrailGuardian will automatically detect the trade, draw an Orange Line on the chart, and start managing the stop loss virtually.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • InitialStopPercent: The starting distance for the virtual SL (as a percentage of price).
  • TrailDistancePercent: The trailing distance to maintain as price moves in profit.
  • UseATRbasedStops: (Recommended: True) Uses market volatility instead of fixed percentage.
  • ATR_Period / Multiplier: Fine-tune the sensitivity of the ATR calculation.
  • EngineTF: The "Master" timeframe for calculations (e.g., H1).
  • ShowVStopOnChart: Visualizes the stealth line (Orange) on your screen.

✅ Why Lifetime License?
This is a utility tool, not a subscription service. Purchase once, and use it forever to protect your trades on any broker.

Protect your edge. Trade stealthy with TrailGuardian.

