Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA

SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It provides two selectable signal modes:

  1. EMA crossover with RSI filtering

  2. 369 Fisher signal strategy

Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions.

The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop management.

SCALPING EA 369 does not promise fixed returns. Its purpose is to provide structured trading logic, automated execution and practical trade-safety controls.

Main Features

  • Two selectable trading strategies

  • Fast and slow EMA crossover signals

  • RSI overbought and oversold filtering

  • 369 Fisher reversal or continuation signals

  • Completed-candle signal confirmation

  • One trade decision per candle

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Risk-percentage position sizing

  • Fixed lot trading mode

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break Even protection

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Trading-hour filter

  • Independent Magic Number

  • Free-margin validation before order submission

  • Minimum lot, maximum lot and lot-step validation

  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

  • Existing positions remain managed even when new entries are blocked

Trading Logic

Mode 1: EMA and RSI

A buy signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA while RSI remains below the configured overbought level.

A sell signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA while RSI remains above the configured oversold level.

The EMA crossover identifies momentum direction, while RSI helps reduce entries in extreme market areas.

Mode 2: 369 Fisher

The 369 Fisher mode calculates market momentum using a configurable price range, smoothing period and signal threshold.

Two signal styles are available:

  • Extreme-zone reversal

  • Continuation-style signal

The EA evaluates Fisher threshold crossings and generates buy or sell signals according to the selected signal style.

Risk and Trade Management

The EA supports two position-sizing methods:

  • Automatic risk-percentage sizing

  • Fixed lot size

When risk-percentage sizing is enabled, lot size is calculated using account funds, Stop Loss distance and the trading specifications of the current symbol.

Before submitting an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum trading volume

  • Maximum trading volume

  • Volume step

  • Available free margin

  • Correct Stop Loss and Take Profit direction

  • Stop Level

  • Freeze Level

  • Trading permissions

  • Current spread

  • Maximum open-trade limit

When a parameter or trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the order instead of continuously submitting an invalid trade request.

Profit Protection

Break Even

After a position reaches the configured profit distance, the EA can move the Stop Loss close to the entry price to reduce the risk of a profitable trade becoming a loss.

Trailing Stop

After the configured trailing activation level is reached, the EA can progressively move the Stop Loss to protect accumulated floating profit.

Break Even and Trailing Stop functions manage only positions opened on the current symbol with the EA's Magic Number. Other Expert Advisors and manually opened trades are not managed.

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • EnableTrading — Enables or disables new trade entries

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders

  • Slippage — Maximum permitted slippage

  • OneTradePerBar — Allows only one trade decision per candle

  • MaxOpenTrades — Maximum number of simultaneous open trades

Signal Mode

  • SignalMode — Selects the trading signal

    • 1 = EMA and RSI

    • 2 = 369 Fisher

EMA and RSI Settings

  • FastMA_Period — Fast EMA period

  • SlowMA_Period — Slow EMA period

  • RSI_Period — RSI calculation period

  • RSI_Overbought — RSI overbought level

  • RSI_Oversold — RSI oversold level

369 Fisher Settings

  • Nbars — Historical range used for the Fisher calculation

  • MA_Period_Fish — Fisher smoothing period

  • MA_Method_Fish — Moving-average method

    • 0 = SMA

    • 1 = EMA

    • 2 = SMMA

    • 3 = LWMA

  • Fish_Threshold — Fisher signal threshold

  • FisherSignalStyle — Fisher signal method

    • 1 = Extreme-zone reversal

    • 2 = Continuation-style signal

Money and Risk Settings

  • UseRiskPercent — Enables risk-percentage position sizing

  • RiskPercent — Percentage of account funds risked per trade

  • FixedLots — Fixed volume used when risk sizing is disabled

  • StopLossPips — Stop Loss distance

  • TakeProfitPips — Take Profit distance; use 0 to disable fixed Take Profit

Profit Protection Settings

  • UseBreakEven — Enables Break Even protection

  • BreakEvenPips — Profit distance required to activate Break Even

  • UseTrailingStop — Enables Trailing Stop management

  • TrailStartPips — Profit distance required to activate trailing

  • TrailStepPips — Trailing Stop distance

Entry Filters

  • UseSpreadFilter — Enables maximum spread filtering

  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum permitted spread in points

  • UseTimeFilter — Enables trading-hour filtering

  • StartHour — Trading start hour in broker server time

  • EndHour — Trading end hour in broker server time

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.

  2. Attach it to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.

  3. Enable AutoTrading.

  4. Select the preferred signal mode.

  5. Configure risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit and entry filters.

  6. Run a Strategy Tester backtest.

  7. Perform forward testing on a demo account.

  8. Review the trading behavior and risk before considering live-account use.

Different symbols, timeframes, spreads and broker conditions may require separate testing and parameter optimization.

Important Risk Notice

Forex, CFD and other leveraged trading instruments involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all invested funds.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results. The EA cannot eliminate market risk and does not guarantee profitability.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable parameters based on account size, risk tolerance, broker specifications and current market conditions. Thorough testing is strongly recommended before using real funds.


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4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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