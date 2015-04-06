Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 10
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EMA crossover with RSI filtering
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369 Fisher signal strategy
Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions.
The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop management.
SCALPING EA 369 does not promise fixed returns. Its purpose is to provide structured trading logic, automated execution and practical trade-safety controls.
Main Features
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Two selectable trading strategies
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Fast and slow EMA crossover signals
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RSI overbought and oversold filtering
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369 Fisher reversal or continuation signals
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Completed-candle signal confirmation
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One trade decision per candle
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Maximum open-trade control
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Risk-percentage position sizing
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Fixed lot trading mode
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Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Break Even protection
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Trailing Stop management
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Maximum spread filter
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Trading-hour filter
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Independent Magic Number
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Free-margin validation before order submission
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Minimum lot, maximum lot and lot-step validation
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Stop Level and Freeze Level validation
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Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal
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Existing positions remain managed even when new entries are blocked
Trading Logic
Mode 1: EMA and RSI
A buy signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA while RSI remains below the configured overbought level.
A sell signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA while RSI remains above the configured oversold level.
The EMA crossover identifies momentum direction, while RSI helps reduce entries in extreme market areas.
Mode 2: 369 Fisher
The 369 Fisher mode calculates market momentum using a configurable price range, smoothing period and signal threshold.
Two signal styles are available:
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Extreme-zone reversal
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Continuation-style signal
The EA evaluates Fisher threshold crossings and generates buy or sell signals according to the selected signal style.
Risk and Trade Management
The EA supports two position-sizing methods:
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Automatic risk-percentage sizing
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Fixed lot size
When risk-percentage sizing is enabled, lot size is calculated using account funds, Stop Loss distance and the trading specifications of the current symbol.
Before submitting an order, the EA checks:
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Minimum trading volume
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Maximum trading volume
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Volume step
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Available free margin
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Correct Stop Loss and Take Profit direction
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Stop Level
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Freeze Level
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Trading permissions
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Current spread
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Maximum open-trade limit
When a parameter or trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the order instead of continuously submitting an invalid trade request.
Profit Protection
Break Even
After a position reaches the configured profit distance, the EA can move the Stop Loss close to the entry price to reduce the risk of a profitable trade becoming a loss.
Trailing Stop
After the configured trailing activation level is reached, the EA can progressively move the Stop Loss to protect accumulated floating profit.
Break Even and Trailing Stop functions manage only positions opened on the current symbol with the EA's Magic Number. Other Expert Advisors and manually opened trades are not managed.
Input Parameters
General Settings
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EnableTrading — Enables or disables new trade entries
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MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders
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Slippage — Maximum permitted slippage
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OneTradePerBar — Allows only one trade decision per candle
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MaxOpenTrades — Maximum number of simultaneous open trades
Signal Mode
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SignalMode — Selects the trading signal
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1 = EMA and RSI
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2 = 369 Fisher
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EMA and RSI Settings
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FastMA_Period — Fast EMA period
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SlowMA_Period — Slow EMA period
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RSI_Period — RSI calculation period
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RSI_Overbought — RSI overbought level
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RSI_Oversold — RSI oversold level
369 Fisher Settings
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Nbars — Historical range used for the Fisher calculation
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MA_Period_Fish — Fisher smoothing period
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MA_Method_Fish — Moving-average method
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0 = SMA
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1 = EMA
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2 = SMMA
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3 = LWMA
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Fish_Threshold — Fisher signal threshold
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FisherSignalStyle — Fisher signal method
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1 = Extreme-zone reversal
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2 = Continuation-style signal
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Money and Risk Settings
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UseRiskPercent — Enables risk-percentage position sizing
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RiskPercent — Percentage of account funds risked per trade
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FixedLots — Fixed volume used when risk sizing is disabled
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StopLossPips — Stop Loss distance
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TakeProfitPips — Take Profit distance; use 0 to disable fixed Take Profit
Profit Protection Settings
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UseBreakEven — Enables Break Even protection
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BreakEvenPips — Profit distance required to activate Break Even
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UseTrailingStop — Enables Trailing Stop management
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TrailStartPips — Profit distance required to activate trailing
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TrailStepPips — Trailing Stop distance
Entry Filters
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UseSpreadFilter — Enables maximum spread filtering
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MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum permitted spread in points
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UseTimeFilter — Enables trading-hour filtering
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StartHour — Trading start hour in broker server time
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EndHour — Trading end hour in broker server time
Installation and Use
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Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.
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Attach it to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
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Enable AutoTrading.
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Select the preferred signal mode.
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Configure risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit and entry filters.
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Run a Strategy Tester backtest.
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Perform forward testing on a demo account.
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Review the trading behavior and risk before considering live-account use.
Different symbols, timeframes, spreads and broker conditions may require separate testing and parameter optimization.
Important Risk Notice
Forex, CFD and other leveraged trading instruments involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all invested funds.
Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results. The EA cannot eliminate market risk and does not guarantee profitability.
Users are responsible for selecting suitable parameters based on account size, risk tolerance, broker specifications and current market conditions. Thorough testing is strongly recommended before using real funds.