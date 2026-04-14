SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4

Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT4

For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166409

A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation.

Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 4 terminal chart.

Order Blocks operate as technical support and resistance levels mapped from specific swing highs and swing lows where significant price displacement initiates. Traders monitor these zones for potential price reactions, either as structural bounces or as breakout retests if the zone is completely penetrated.

This tool automates the process of identifying these structural levels based on objective algorithmic calculations, eliminating manual charting variance.

Unified State Tracking Architecture

Instead of rendering separate plots for different structural stages, this indicator integrates zone tracking into a single continuous framework that updates dynamically across three distinct operational states:

  • Unmitigated: A newly formed structural zone that the price action has not yet retraced into. These represent primary areas of historical price imbalance. Displayed as a solid color rectangle.
  • Mitigated: Occurs when the price retraces and enters the boundary of the zone (via candle wick penetration) without closing beyond it. This indicates partial mitigation of the area. Displayed as a dimmed rectangle.
  • Breaker: Triggered when a candle closes fully past the opposing boundary of the zone. The zone is classified as a broken level or breaker block, serving as a potential role-reversal level. Displayed as a fixed boundary rectangle.

Technical Note: Unmitigated zones indicate fresh price imbalances. Mitigated zones show active historical tests, while breaker blocks represent verified structural breakdowns where broken support may act as technical resistance and vice versa.

Core Features and Technical Specifications

  • Algorithmic Detection: Utilizes automated ZigZag swing point calculations combined with a multi-step validation filter to identify key structural points and filter out minor price fluctuations.
  • Real-Time State Transitions: Monitors zone interactions on a tick-by-tick basis, instantly updating the rendering styles, labels, and system alerts upon price contact.
  • Visual Themes: Includes predefined presets (Default, Dark, Light) and unlocks individual custom color definitions for all bullish and bearish zone states.
  • Three Validation Modes: Offers Strict (body comparison, impulse expansion, and displacement gap confirmation), Moderate (body comparison and impulse expansion), or Relaxed (impulse expansion only) calculation settings.
  • Swing-Based Expiration: Automatically archives historical zones after a user-defined number of subsequent ZigZag swings to maintain a clean workspace.
  • Automated Data Labeling: Displays text markers indicating the specific type and state directly within the rendered graphical shapes.
  • Candle Highlighting: Visually isolates the precise source candle responsible for creating the structural block for easy structural reference.
  • Market Structure Visualization: Provides optional rendering of the underlying ZigZag baseline vectors and peak/valley coordinate markers.
  • Terminal Alerts: Supports native audio alerts and pop-up notifications for zone formations, mitigations, and structural breaches.
  • Memory Management Modules: Features automated periodic cleanups of expired data arrays to ensure smooth chart rendering performance over extensive histories.

Technical Detection Logic

The indicator implements a multi-stage filtering process to determine valid structural candles. The extreme high and low coordinates of the validated candle define the respective vertical boundaries of the zone.

Stage 1: Swing Coordinate Mapping
The core algorithm maps swing highs and swing lows using mathematical pivot scanning. The candle situated at the absolute apex of the pivot point is isolated as a baseline candidate.

Stage 2: Momentum Comparison
The immediate succeeding bar must exhibit a larger relative real body dimension compared to the baseline candidate candle, verifying clear price momentum away from the structural pivot.

Stage 3: Displacement Confirmation
The shadow of the third subsequent bar must not overlap with the shadow of the baseline candidate candle. This confirms the presence of an imbalance or Fair Value Gap (FVG), indicating a clear directional displacement.

Configuration Detail: Enabling the direction filter restricts the logic so that bullish zones only generate on bearish baseline candles, and bearish zones only generate on bullish baseline candles, aligning strictly with standard market structure tenets.

Zone State Lifecycle Rules

  • Unmitigated to Mitigated: Triggered when price wick enters the boundary coordinates while the bar close remains within or outside the structure.
  • Unmitigated to Breaker: Triggered when a bar establishes a confirmed close entirely past the opposing zone boundary.
  • Mitigated to Breaker: Triggered when price closes beyond the coordinates of a previously tested zone.

Once a zone transitions into a Breaker state, its horizontal extension terminates, locking the boundary at the exact bar where the structural invalidation occurred.

Parameter Reference Guide

Order Block Calculations

  • OB Validation Mode: Selects the filtering criteria (Strict, Moderate, Relaxed) to adjust the baseline sensitivity.
  • Filter OB Candle Direction: Toggles the directional candle constraint for structural zones.
  • OB Expiry (ZZ swings): Defines the maximum threshold of structural swings a zone remains active before automatic archiving. Set to 0 for continuous tracking.
  • Show Unmitigated / Mitigated / Breaker: Individual visibility toggles for each distinct structural state.
  • Extend Zone by N Candles: Sets the forward rendering length. Setting to 0 extends the rectangles continuously to the current time vector.
  • Zone Label Font Size / Show Zone Labels: Visual text toggles and font sizes for interior zone identification labels.

ZigZag Parameters

  • Depth / Deviation / Backstep: Core mathematical settings for swing point isolation. Default values are configured at 12, 5, and 3.
  • Mark Peaks and Valleys / Marker Size: Renders geometric shapes and defines marker size at validated swing highs and lows.
  • Show ZigZag Line / Line Width / Line Style: Toggles and configures the display of trend line connections between mapped pivot points.

Color Configurations

  • Color Preset: Chooses between Default, Dark, Light, or Custom color mapping templates.
  • Custom Colors: Individual custom color controls for Bearish/Bullish OB Candle Highlight, Bearish/Bullish Unmitigated Zone, Bearish/Bullish Mitigated Zone, Bearish/Bullish Breaker Zone, Text Color, and ZigZag Color when the Custom preset is enabled.

System Alerts

  • Enable Popup Alert / Enable Sound Alert: Directs notifications to the native terminal window. Alerts are programmatically suspended during initial history loading phases to mitigate initialization noise.
  • Alert Sound File: Input field for local audio file paths.
  • Max Order Blocks to Track: Sets the absolute maximum limit of active structural array objects to regulate memory allocation. Default is 300.

Performance Metrics and Code Optimization

  • Bar-Close Scan Logic: Core detection calculations run exclusively upon the opening of a new bar rather than on every incoming tick, significantly reducing CPU overhead.
  • Asynchronous State Evaluation: Tick-level updates are restricted strictly to tracking active price mitigation coordinates.
  • Memory Management: Built-in cleanup routines systematically deallocate expired graphic elements to maintain peak system responsiveness.
  • Unique Object Identification: Employs distinct timestamped naming variables to guarantee zero structural object rendering conflicts.
  • Alert Control Throttling: Implements hard limits to allow a maximum of one notification per event per bar, eliminating notification flooding during sudden market velocity.

Target Application

  • Market Structure Practitioners: Provides automated technical frameworks for tracking swing developments and supply/demand areas.
  • Algorithmic Analysts: Translates subjective price action concepts into strictly defined mathematical levels.
  • Intraday and Swing Traders: Provides adjustable sensitivity parameters to adapt structural layouts across short-term scalping or long-term position holdings.

System Compatibility

  • Compatible with all standard currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrency assets.
  • Functional across all standard MetaTrader 4 timeframes from M1 to MN.
  • Operates completely standalone without requiring external DLL modifications.

Important Operational Notice: This indicator serves exclusively as a technical analysis charting utility designed to assist manual market evaluations. It does not generate standalone trading signals or financial advice. All technical analysis must be paired with comprehensive risk management parameters and an established trading plan. Past historical chart presentations provide no absolute guarantee of future market performance.

Technical Support: For configuration inquiries, optimization parameters, or technical questions, please utilize the product Comments section or initiate a direct platform inquiry.

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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
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Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
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Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
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Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
TrendMaestro
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4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
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First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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