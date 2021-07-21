Stable Signals is a simple indicator with simple and reliable signals. The first advantage a trader gets when using forex arrow indicators is convenience. There is no need to look for the intersection of moving averages or oscillator lines by straining your eyes and peering at the chart. It is enough to see 1-2 arrows - and this is already a signal. The good thing is that the arrow is colored. The trader is always looking for good indicators. It is very convenient to use arrow Forex indicators, it is visual and allows the trader to quickly receive signals and enter the market.