Beast Entry Signal MT5

Beast Entry Signal MT5

Beast Entry Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market entry opportunities with clear Buy and Sell arrows. It combines momentum confirmation with trend analysis to provide reliable trading signals while reducing unnecessary market noise.

The indicator is built with a non-repainting signal system, meaning signals remain fixed after a candle closes. This allows traders to analyze historical performance with confidence and make trading decisions based on stable, confirmed signals.

Beast Entry Signal includes two flexible signal modes. Traders can choose to receive every valid trading signal or display arrows only when the market changes direction, making it suitable for both active scalpers and swing traders.

The indicator performs all calculations internally, eliminating the need for additional supporting indicators. This provides a streamlined setup, improved reliability, and consistent performance without external dependencies.

Designed for use across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), cryptocurrencies, indices, and other supported MT5 markets, Beast Entry Signal adapts to different trading styles and market conditions. Its clean visual design makes it easy to identify potential entries directly on the chart without unnecessary clutter.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell arrow signals.

  • Non-repainting signals after candle close.

  • Trend Change mode for cleaner market entries.

  • Every Signal mode for active trading.

  • Built-in momentum and trend confirmation.

  • No external indicators required.

  • Fast and efficient performance.

  • Easy-to-read chart display.

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

  • Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers.

  • Works across multiple financial markets and timeframes.

  • Helps traders identify potential entry opportunities with greater confidence.

Beast Entry Signal is designed to simplify market analysis by providing clear, consistent, and reliable entry signals, allowing traders to focus on executing their trading strategies with greater confidence and discipline.


Recommended products
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (32)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicators
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Indicators
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.73 (11)
Indicators
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Smart ATR Grid Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
SMART ATR GRID PRO++ – Adaptive Grid Intelligence Suite is a next-generation, institutional-grade grid trading indicator engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and comprehensive market structure analysis. By seamlessly integrating   Adaptive Volatility Grid System ,   KAMA Candle Trend Filtering ,   Multi-Factor Trend Detection (ADX + EMA20/50) ,   Dynamic Heatmap Zone Engine , and   Real-Time Market Regime Classification , this indicator delivers a complete decision-making
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicators
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
SURMAchannelPRO
Roman Surmanidze
Indicators
SURMAchannelPRO is a premium multi-purpose indicator that generates dynamic price channels and clear trend-following signals. It uses a smoothed Hull Moving Average (HMA) as its core, around which it builds multiple channel lines (inner, intermediate, outer) that act as dynamic support and resistance. The indicator provides visual Buy/Sell arrows upon channel breakout/re-entry and automatically plots horizontal TP/SL lines based on a user-defined percentage of the channel width. A key feature is
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Orders SL and TP Values Show
Nelson Queiros De Almeida
Indicators
Orders SL and TP Values Show This is an indicator that displays the values of Profit and Loss over the lines in the main chart. In addition, the distance in points will be shown. Some of the characteristics of this indicator are: Option to include swap values to more precise calculation of your order Stop Loss and Take Profit values. (Activated by default) Option to include the ticket number on the left of price value. This is useful to identify the level according to the toolbox of your termi
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
Evo Max
Joseph Saeidian
Indicators
Combination of years of experience!  Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : T rend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator Time Frame M1 only. GOLD The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you. Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows. Why traders love it Multi-timeframe
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Fibonacci Trend Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
FIBONACCI TREND Pro Smart Market Structure + Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Dashboard The   FiboSuper   indicator is an advanced trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that blends three core methodologies of technical analysis:   Trend Following (EMA & SuperTrend) ,   Market Structure (ZigZag & Auto-Fibonacci) , and   Multi-Timeframe Confluence (Live Dashboard) . 1. On-Chart Components SuperTrend Line (Blue / Orange Dots): Blue Dots (Up Trend):   Indicates a   Bullish   market environment. Focus s
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Indicators
CBT Quantum Maverick High-Efficiency Binary Trading System CBT Quantum Maverick is a finely tuned, high-performance Binary Options Trading System designed for traders seeking precision, simplicity, non-repaint signals and disciplined trading. No customization is required—this system is optimized for effective results right out of the box. Simply follow the signals, which can be mastered with a bit of practice. Key Features: Signal Precision: New-bar-based trading signals—targeting the next ca
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Indicators
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Indicators
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Indicators
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
Indicators
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Indicators
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Indicators
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
More from author
DMSL Pro Ultra
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information. Key Features Automatic Support & Resistance Detection Identifies strong supp
FREE
AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
FREE
LiquiditySweepHunter
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
CTR H4 Base Arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
CRT H4 ARROW Strategy CRT H4 ARROW High-Probability Continuation & Reversal Trading Strategy The CRT H4 ARROW Strategy is a professional price action trading method designed to identify high-probability institutional entries using Candle Range Theory (CRT) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. Rather than chasing the market, the strategy waits for price to reach a predefined CRT Entry Level , where institutional buying or selling pressure is likely to appear. This allows traders to enter with clearly
FREE
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
LiquiditySweepHunter MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
RangeDetector mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
A Range Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify when the market is not trending and is instead moving inside a sideways consolidation structure (range) . In professional trading systems, it is less about drawing boxes and more about classifying market state : trend vs range. To understand it properly, you need to see it as a market regime detector , not just a support/resistance tool. 1. What a “range” actually means (core concept) A market is consid
FREE
SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
Awesome SnR
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH Indicator Advanced Momentum & Zero-Cross Visualization Tool for MT4 The Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH indicator is a powerful upgraded version of the classic Awesome Oscillator designed for professional Forex traders who want cleaner momentum visualization, automatic chart marking, and better trade confirmation. Built by FXSignalSpot , this indicator transforms the standard AO into a more advanced trading assistant by adding: 4-color momentum histogram logic Aut
FREE
FX Strength Pro Pullback
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
1. STRUCTURAL STRENGTH (0-9 Scale) The indicator analyzes each currency's position relative to its daily range across all 28 major pairs: Price position within the daily high/low range is converted to a 0-9 score using a statistical distribution model Base currency receives a score proportional to its strength Quote currency receives the inverse score (9 - base score) Final structural strength = average score across all pairs the currency participates in text STRONG currencies (score ≥ 6.0) → Po
FREE
FNSignal Channel
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
FNCD (Fisher Normalized Cumulative Deviation) Indicator Overview The FNCD is a momentum oscillator that combines statistical normalization with the Fisher Transform to create a highly responsive yet smooth indicator. It measures how far price has deviated from its mean in terms of standard deviations, then applies the Fisher Transform to normalize the distribution. The result is a bounded oscillator with clear crossover signals, displayed as a two-color histogram against a signal line. How It Wo
FREE
Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter Dashboard Indicator Overview The Currency Strength Meter Dashboard is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator developed by fxsignalspot.com . It provides traders with a comprehensive, real-time view of currency strength across 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) and 28 currency pairs. The indicator features an interactive on-chart dashboard with multiple display modes, customizable color-coded strength zones, trend/range meters, trade bia
FREE
Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
Experts
CloudScalper Gold: High-Frequency Trend Breakout Specialist CloudScalper Gold is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the high-volatility environment of the Gold market ( XAUUSD ). It combines rapid entry logic with a "safety-first" defensive suite to capture momentum moves while aggressively protecting your capital. Key Advantages Precision Entry: Unlike "grid" or "martingale" bots that stay in the market too long, CloudScalper uses a Stop-Order Breakout strategy. It only e
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
In Simple Terms This indicator acts like two expert traders working together — one using RSI, the other using MACD. Instead of you looking at both separately and guessing, it combines their opinions into one clear signal: buy arrow or sell arrow . Once an arrow appears, it stays put. No disappearing tricks. What Makes It Different Most indicators give you raw lines and numbers. This one gives you a final verdict by requiring both RSI and MACD to agree before showing a signal. That’s the "combo"
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Experts
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Price Action Trend Pro Combo
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
his indicator acts like two expert traders working together — one using RSI, the other using MACD. Instead of you looking at both separately and guessing, it combines their opinions into one clear signal: buy arrow or sell arrow . Once an arrow appears, it stays put. No disappearing tricks. What Makes It Different Most indicators give you raw lines and numbers. This one gives you a final verdict by requiring both RSI and MACD to agree before showing a signal. That’s the "combo" in the name. It a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review