SyncGraph Plus

5
Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those that appear with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label).
To synchronize the indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label).
A box with the chosen color (Label) and the identification A, for the same timeframe and D, for different timeframes, is inserted in the chart.
The indicator has options for multiple screen scrolling and shared mouse cross across screens as well.
Cross synchronization is activated when the cross is activated by pressing the mouse wheel, also when pressing the "F" key on the keyboard.

Cross synchronization is disabled when a left mouse button click anywhere on the graph is given.


Contribute to the maintenance of the applications by purchasing the panel https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/89631, thank you in advance.


Reviews 18
klensgeis
19
klensgeis 2026.06.30 09:59 
 

Excelente produto. Na próxima atualização, sincronize a função da tecla F12 para que eu possa fazer o backtest, o zoom também.

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Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart. Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it w
FREE
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilities
Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
FREE
TRIXs
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.88 (8)
Indicators
The TRIXs Indicator is the combination of the TRIX (Triple Exponential Moving Average) indicator with the addition of a SMA (Simple Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend. The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross. It performs better when combined with other indicators.
FREE
TRIXe
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (3)
Indicators
The TRIXe Indicator is the combination of the TRIX indicator (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the addition of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend. The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross. It performs better when combined with other indicators.
FREE
Needles Screener
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Expert Advisor that tracks assets listed in the Market Watch window by checking which assets are needled (crossing the 3, 8, and 20 moving averages) or are close to crossing. It does not track when there is no crossing of the averages. The EA allows you to choose the timeframe for analyzing the crossings. There is no maximum limit for assets or EAs running simultaneously, but a very large number can lead to system slowdown and freezing. Users should be mindful of their device's capabilities. Th
FREE
AutoChange
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Introducing Auto Change , an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically switch between charts according to the market watchlist. To use it, simply drag it onto the screen and confirm with "OK". Users can set the time interval in seconds for automatic chart switching and start the process by clicking "Start". For example, if a two-second interval is selected, the charts will switch automatically every two seconds. Additionally, the EA includes "Next" and "Back" buttons for manually advancing o
FREE
SyncGraph Plus MT4
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label). To synchronize indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label). A box with the chosen color (Label) and identification A
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klensgeis
19
klensgeis 2026.06.30 09:59 
 

Excelente produto. Na próxima atualização, sincronize a função da tecla F12 para que eu possa fazer o backtest, o zoom também.

[Deleted] 2023.10.12 07:15 
 

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João Paulo Salgado
18
João Paulo Salgado 2023.01.20 15:27 
 

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MaxiGuto
37
MaxiGuto 2023.01.03 19:05 
 

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Joao Carlos Espindola
57
Joao Carlos Espindola 2022.12.19 15:43 
 

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Felipe Guimaraes Gomes
116
Felipe Guimaraes Gomes 2022.12.09 21:40 
 

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Clóvis Romeiro Filho
44
Clóvis Romeiro Filho 2022.08.31 23:50 
 

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PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
20983
Reply from developer PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A. 2022.09.01 13:34
Tente desinstalar e instalar novamente de acordo com a descrição do indicador. Algumas pessoas relataram problema semelhante e voltou a funcionar após reinstalar.
ftpierre
16
ftpierre 2022.08.29 01:25 
 

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CCC XXXIII
19
CCC XXXIII 2022.07.27 03:55 
 

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Sidney Imai Inoue
130
Sidney Imai Inoue 2022.07.25 20:56 
 

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mscanto1
44
mscanto1 2022.07.17 14:28 
 

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Fauze Vitor
28
Fauze Vitor 2022.07.15 14:27 
 

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Marciano Santos
111
Marciano Santos 2022.07.13 00:12 
 

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Maggini
16
Maggini 2022.06.20 19:32 
 

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pr525
54
pr525 2022.06.20 05:01 
 

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hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.05.04 09:11 
 

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MAUR01
24
MAUR01 2022.04.12 16:58 
 

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Kanto
19
Kanto 2021.12.29 17:11 
 

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