Needles Screener


Expert Advisor that tracks assets listed in the Market Watch window by checking which assets are needled (crossing the 3, 8, and 20 moving averages) or are close to crossing. It does not track when there is no crossing of the averages. The EA allows you to choose the timeframe for analyzing the crossings. There is no maximum limit for assets or EAs running simultaneously, but a very large number can lead to system slowdown and freezing. Users should be mindful of their device's capabilities.

The EA displays the selected timeframe in the upper right corner. It features only two buttons that enable initiating and stopping the scanning process, as well as clearing the list.

The EA has a single initial configuration, which is the timeframe.

The assets to be analyzed should be placed in the Market Watch window.


