SyncGraph Plus MT4

Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label).
To synchronize indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label).
A box with the chosen color (Label) and identification A, for the same timeframe and D, for different timeframes, is inserted into the chart.
The indicator has options for multiple screen scrolling and shared mouse cross on screens as well.
Cross synchronization is activated when the cross is activated by pressing the mouse wheel (hold down and move the mouse to activate), also when pressing the "F" key on the keyboard.

Cross synchronization is deactivated when a left mouse click anywhere on the chart is made.


Mini Panel Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.31 (13)
Utilities
Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart. Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it w
FREE
SyncGraph Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those that appear with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label). To synchronize the indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label). A box with the chosen color (Label) and
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilities
Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
FREE
TRIXs
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (7)
Indicators
The TRIXs Indicator is the combination of the TRIX (Triple Exponential Moving Average) indicator with the addition of a SMA (Simple Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend. The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross. It performs better when combined with other indicators.
FREE
TRIXe
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (3)
Indicators
The TRIXe Indicator is the combination of the TRIX indicator (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the addition of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend. The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross. It performs better when combined with other indicators.
FREE
AutoChange
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Introducing Auto Change , an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically switch between charts according to the market watchlist. To use it, simply drag it onto the screen and confirm with "OK". Users can set the time interval in seconds for automatic chart switching and start the process by clicking "Start". For example, if a two-second interval is selected, the charts will switch automatically every two seconds. Additionally, the EA includes "Next" and "Back" buttons for manually advancing o
FREE
Needles Screener
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Expert Advisor that tracks assets listed in the Market Watch window by checking which assets are needled (crossing the 3, 8, and 20 moving averages) or are close to crossing. It does not track when there is no crossing of the averages. The EA allows you to choose the timeframe for analyzing the crossings. There is no maximum limit for assets or EAs running simultaneously, but a very large number can lead to system slowdown and freezing. Users should be mindful of their device's capabilities. Th
FREE
