AutoChange

Introducing Auto Change, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically switch between charts according to the market watchlist. To use it, simply drag it onto the screen and confirm with "OK". Users can set the time interval in seconds for automatic chart switching and start the process by clicking "Start". For example, if a two-second interval is selected, the charts will switch automatically every two seconds. Additionally, the EA includes "Next" and "Back" buttons for manually advancing or going back through the charts. To stop automatic switching, simply click the "Running" button.