TRIXe
- Indicators
- PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
- Version: 1.0
The TRIXe Indicator is the combination of the TRIX indicator (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the addition of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend.
The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross.
It performs better when combined with other indicators.
Gostei muito! Estou usando e dando certo! Parabéns e mais sucesso ao desenvolvedor!