The TRIXe Indicator is the combination of the TRIX indicator (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the addition of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend.

The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross.

It performs better when combined with other indicators.
Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2023.09.21 17:14 
 

Gostei muito! Estou usando e dando certo! Parabéns e mais sucesso ao desenvolvedor!

Juan Almeida
89
Juan Almeida 2023.03.20 03:36 
 

Excelente, funciona muy bien

Fauze Vitor
28
Fauze Vitor 2022.07.15 14:28 
 

Desenvolvedor esta de parabéns! Gostei!

