Basket overall

The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it.

Advantages of using UR Basket:

  1. All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used!
  2. You can track your orders through:
     - Magic Number -1
     - EA Comment
     - Both of the above
     - All of your trades at once
  3. UR Basket can track your profits through your CURRENCY value, PIPS or % of your BALANCE or EQUITY.
  4. The graphic panel showcases your profits in those three methods at all times and refreshes how often you tell him to.
  5. The best advantage:  it can lock a profit so you don't lose it! More about it below.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR Basket?

There is plenty of EAs that can trade by themselves or great manual strategies that need your attention to profit as much as you can, but none of these are bullet-proofed for sudden changes or "whale attacks" which happen very often. Therefore this basket allows you to keep track of all your trades, lock your profits so you don't lose what you've built already and close the trades soon enough and ensuring you don't get into minus values. The settings are also dynamically changed by the user on the chart, so you don't need to go into the EA settings and restart it each time you want to change the values. Also the display keeps track of all your profits. The panel is also resizable so it can stay in the corner still working at all times.


How to use UR Basket?

There is a video on YT showing how to use the graphic panel, but also see description below to be more familiar with it:

BUTTONS

  • Double Click on Panel: Resizes the panel.
  • Click And Drag the Panel: You can move the panel just by clicking anywhere on it.
  • Start button: This button starts the process of scanning. If turned off, it won't do anything to your trades.
  • Bars on RightTop corner: Hides the panel behind the candles, so it doesn't cover them.
  • X button: Closes and removes the EA.
  • Purple bottom button: Copyright and info about design and coding.
  • Balance button: If you click the Balance label, you can turn it into Equity and vice-versa - depending on what you prefer to use.
SETTINGS
  • Timer: This settings sets how often (in seconds) the basket checks all of your trades.
  • EA comment: Keeps track of all orders with given EA comment. Leave empty if you want to omit this setting.
  • Profit: Whenever all orders being tracked reach the given profit - all will get closed. And the scanning will start all over again.
  • Loss: Same as profit, but with for losses.
  • Lock: This is the value that will be locked for the EA - If your profits surpass this value, the EA will close all orders if your profits go lower than this value already reached. Also remember that this function works as a trail profit - therefore if you put in i.e. 100 pips - it will first lock at your 100 pips profit, then at your 200 pips profits etc.
  • Gap: This is an important value that determines when your lock will be set. Imagine you put i.e. lock: 100 USD and gap: 25 UDS - it would mean that your 100 pips lock would be set on your 125 USD profit. Then your 200 pip profit would be locked when reached 225 pips. etc. If you leave this blank, your lock value will very probably be closed right after being reached if the trades retrace a bit.

DISPLAY

  • Current values: Showcase of your profits through three methods: Currency, Pips and % of your initial balance.
  • Lock: Shows the value locked by the basket (if any, otherwise leaves N/A)
  • Arrows: Show the direction of your profits
  • Letter L: Shows if a value is currently locked.

For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group. 

https://t.me/InfinXx


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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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An Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is one more moving average overlay, just like EMA. It changes its   sensitivity to price fluctuations . The Adaptive Moving Average becomes more sensitive during periods when price is moving in a certain direction and becomes less sensitive to price movement when price is volatile. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group.  https://t.me/InfinXx
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when you take a test, write to me to give you the right management settings according to the balance you use. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan. Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and oth
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InfinX Breakout
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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A breakout refers to   when the price of an asset moves above a resistance area, or moves below a support area . Breakouts indicate the potential for the price to start trending in the breakout direction. For example, a breakout to the upside from a chart pattern could indicate the price will start trending higher. The indicator works with arrows in case of breakthrough, you also have a level of 1 tp, a level of 2 tp, a level of 3 tp. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group.  https:/
InfinX Hull Mavg MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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The Hull Moving Average (HMA) attempts to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average while retaining the smoothness of the moving average line. Developed by Alan Hull in 2005, this indicator makes use of weighted moving averages to prioritize more recent values and greatly reduce lag. The resulting average is more responsive and well-suited for identifying entry points. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group. 
InfinX Slope MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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The Slope indicator   measures the slope of a linear regression , which is the line of best fit for a data series. A 20-period Slope, therefore, measures the slope of a 20-day linear regression. ... In general, a positive slope indicates an uptrend, while a negative slope indicates a downtrend. How do you use slope Indicator? By applying the slope indicator  to both the price chart and the price relative , chartists can quantify the price trend and relative performance with one indicator. A pos
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Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-term trading robot. If you have a short term and
InfinX BoxBreakout
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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A breakout refers to   when the price of an asset moves above a resistance area, or moves below a support area . Breakouts indicate the potential for the price to start trending in the breakout direction. For example, a breakout to the upside from a chart pattern could indicate the price will start trending higher. The indicator works with arrows in case of breakthrough, you also have a level of 1 tp, a level of 2 tp, a level of 3 tp. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group.  https:
InfinX Hull Mavg MT5
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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The Hull Moving Average (HMA) attempts to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average while retaining the smoothness of the moving average line. Developed by Alan Hull in 2005, this indicator makes use of weighted moving averages to prioritize more recent values and greatly reduce lag. The resulting average is more responsive and well-suited for identifying entry points. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group.  https://t.me/InfinXx
InfinX Slope MT5
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The Slope indicator   measures the slope of a linear regression , which is the line of best fit for a data series. A 20-period Slope, therefore, measures the slope of a 20-day linear regression. ... In general, a positive slope indicates an uptrend, while a negative slope indicates a downtrend. How do you use slope Indicator? By applying the slope indicator  to both the price chart and the price relative , chartists can quantify the price trend and relative performance with one indicator. A pos
InfinX Elite MT5
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
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when you take a test, write to me to give you the right management settings according to the balance you use. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan. Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and oth
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