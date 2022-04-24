InfinX Elite MT5

when you take a test, write to me to give you the right management settings according to the balance you use.


Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot

Long-term perspective

Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan.

Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action.

InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others.

This is a long-term trading robot. If you have a short term and low capital, then this robot is not for you.

InfinX Elite uses armored global risk management, which has survived all the difficult market situations of recent years such as Brexit and Corona and even the SNB event in 2015.

We achieve this by using only one risk / withdrawal limit for the entire trading system instead of individual trades, which protects us from any rapid collapse scenario.

Nevertheless, InfinX offers a wide range of parameters to fine-tune these risk settings. By default, InfinX works with the settings we recommend.

This is not a get-rich-quick system that will put your $$$ at risk.

When it comes to risk management, we recommend that you have a minimum balance of $ 2000 and use a lot of 0.01. This is due to the fact that the main pairs are used to trade with a maximum of 6 open trades at any one time. When trading in financial markets, the larger the capital, the better and easier the risk is managed.

Can this be done with an initial balance of $ 1000-1500 ?? YES. Although we must take into account the fact that within a period of one month it is possible to experience a losing week due to market conditions during periods of accumulation / distribution.

When you start your robot, you may experience this in your first week, even if the system recovers later. This may just be a bad time. Therefore, when joining INFINX, it is always better to limit the risk as much as possible.

There is also the possibility to personally manage the transactions in your own way, if you wish. It allows you to decide to close all trades yourself or just some of your trades based on your own analysis or desired plan, if you have one.


EA has been optimized since 16.05.2003 00:00:00.


Рискът е 0,1% или 10 000 при 0,05 до 0,10, можете да видите кой размер ще ви подхожда най-добре в теста.


There is a slightly different management for different capitals, so if someone is interested in a certain capital, they can ask me to configure it according to the capital management, this management is for small accounts.

The default setting is for $ 10000 capital.

Expected remuneration 2-4% per month, up to 50% per year.

In the event of a poor market entry, it will catch up again.

With a possible slight manual intervention of closing positions, you get 3 times better performance in balance and dd, in the future it will be improved in automatic mode.

This is a real strategy that works with price action, most robots on the market that I see and reach millions of billions and work in small time frames, will never show a live profit, I have a lot that can show you miracles in the test, and live are not working due to spread and other factors.


For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group. 


https://t.me/InfinXx


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