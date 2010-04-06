InfinX Slope MT5
- Indicators
- Stanislav Shtiliyanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Slope indicator measures the slope of a linear regression, which is the line of best fit for a data series. A 20-period Slope, therefore, measures the slope of a 20-day linear regression. ... In general, a positive slope indicates an uptrend, while a negative slope indicates a downtrend.
By applying the slope indicator to both the price chart and the price relative, chartists can quantify the price trend and relative performance with one indicator. A positive slope indicates an uptrend and a negative slope indicates a downtrend.
