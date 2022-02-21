Trading Systems

How to use Only True Oversold Overbought indicator to trade

21 February 2022, 22:01
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
445

Simply, True Oversold Overbought indicator can be used as a trading system.

Step 1. Check the higher timeframe for an oversold/overbought zone.

Timeframe to trade Timeframe to check
4Hr Daily Chart
1Hr 4Hr
30M 1Hr
15M 30M
 5M 15M
1M   5M

Step 2. Set the ordinarily sell/buy level=80/-80 then trace the green/violet zone/ rectangle on the higher timeframe.

Example, if you want to trade on 1 m, trace on 5M chart. 

True Oversold Overbought

Step 3. Move to the lower timeframe (1M chart in this case).

If you have traced the violet box (overbought box) check for overbought boxes on 1M chart that form within /near the traced 5M chart. Sell when a candle opens below the rectangle.

True Oversold Overbought

Step 3. Lock Profit.

Keep locking your profit above the previous high after the oversold zone forms.

Step 4. Repeat step 1 after another auto oversold/overbought zone forms in the higher timeframe.


Manual Part 1 |  Manual  Part 2 |  Manual Part 3

Download Indicators

True Oversold Overbought (MT4)

True Oversold Overbought (MT5)

Link to MQL5 Store: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipmontra/seller

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#True Oversold Overbought, MTF Trading System