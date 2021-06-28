TIP: Simple way to Trade True Oversold Overbought
Analytics & Forecasts

TIP: Simple way to Trade True Oversold Overbought

28 June 2021, 17:02
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
457

TIP: Simple way to trade True Oversold Overbought: Example of trading 1H Chart

Step 1: 👉 Select updated indicator or old functionality 

Step 2: 👉 Enable "Draw Rectangle on Chart"

Step 3: 👉  Move to 1H Chart and make sure the indicator has displayed a rectangle zone.

Step 4: 👉  Move to 15M Chart and wait for a YellowGreen/Violet box to form.

Step 5: 👉  If the box in step 4 is YellowGreen, buys will be stronger:

open a buy, if price opens above the YellowGreen box in the 15M current chart. 

open a sell, if price opens below the Violet box in the 15M current chart.

Step 6: 👉  If you want to trade on:

1M chart check 5M chart 

5M chart check 30M chart 

15M chart check 1H chart

30M chart check 4H chart

1H chart check 4H chart

4H chart check 1D chart

Fig 1: Oversold Box on 1H Chart.

True Oversold Overbought


Fig 2: Oversold Box on 15M Chart. Buy as long as the price is supported by the yellowgreen box as shown.

True Oversold Overbought


Manual Part 1 |  Manual  Part 2 |  Manual Part 3

Download Indicators

True Oversold Overbought (MT4)

True Oversold Overbought (MT5)

Link to MQL5 Store: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipmontra/seller

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#TIP: Simple way to Trade True Oversold Overbought