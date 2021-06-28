TIP: Simple way to trade True Oversold Overbought: Example of trading 1H Chart



Step 1: 👉 Select updated indicator or old functionality Step 2: 👉 Enable "Draw Rectangle on Chart" Step 3: 👉 Move to 1H Chart and make sure the indicator has displayed a rectangle zone. Step 4: 👉 Move to 15M Chart and wait for a YellowGreen/Violet box to form. Step 5: 👉 If the box in step 4 is YellowGreen, buys will be stronger:

open a buy, if price opens above the YellowGreen box in the 15M current chart.

open a sell, if price opens below the Violet box in the 15M current chart.



Step 6: 👉 If you want to trade on:

1M chart check 5M chart 5M chart check 30M chart 15M chart check 1H chart 30M chart check 4H chart

1H chart check 4H chart

4H chart check 1D chart



Subscribe to our Telegram Group | Telegram Channel for support and tips











































