Netsrac PAAIOS - Settings explained



This is the control panel for the trendline feature in the indicator. When you activate the buttons, trendlines in the configured timeframes are calculated and shown in the chart window. Alerts are triggered only for activated (button pressed) time frames.

In the picture on the left we have activated the trendline feature for M30, H4 and D1.

You see the distances to the trendlines below and above the buttons. In this case, the upper trendline in M30 is 391 points away.

This is the control panel for the supply- and demand feature in the indicator. When you activate the buttons, supply and demand zones in the configured timeframes are calculated and shown in the chart window. Alerts are triggered only for activated (button pressed) time frames.

In the picture on the left we have activated the supply- and demand feature for H4 and D1 - and the price is "in demand zone (idz)" in H4.

This is the control panel for the support and resistance feature. When you activate the buttons, support and resistance lines in the configured timeframes are calculated and shown in the chart window. Alerts are triggered only for activated (button pressed) time frames.

In the picture on the left we have activated the support and resistance feature for H4 and D1. The next H4 support is 195 points away (below price).

This is the trend panel for the configured time frames. It shows the trend based on swing high/low measurements (eg. higher high, higher low, ...)

In the picture we see a broken downtrend in M30, a range outbreak in H4 and an uptrend in D1.

This is the Tools section. There is only one button there at the moment. This button switches the calculation mode of the trend lines and the trend visualisation.