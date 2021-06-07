STL TradeBooster MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 June 2021
- Activations: 5
- STL TradeBooster trades on the currency pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, on the 5-minute timeframe.
- STL TradeBooster works with any deposit
- STL TradeBooster enters the market on the Stochasic and MA indicators
- STL TradeBooster has a convenient control panel
- STL TradeBooster trades in two modes Safe mode and Hard mode
Safe mode - intermediate lot 0.02 is used in a series of orders, trailing stop is activated, which prevents gaining profit, but also does not increase large series. Suitable for small deposits.
Hard mode - trade without interim lot, without trailing stop
Settings:
- Indicator - indicator by which the robot searches for entry points.
- Choosing strategy - aggressiveness of trade.
- Open new series - switch on/off start of a new series of orders.
- Start lots - start lots.
- Trade Buy - allow the Expert Advisor to buy.
- Trade Sell - allow the Expert Advisor to sell.
- Start lots - start lot size.
- Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - amount of free margin for opening each 0.01 unit of lot.
- Lot miltiplier - coefficient of multiplication of subsequent orders.
- TP - Take Profit in pips.
- SL - Stop Loss, in pips from the first order.
- Distance - distance between orders.
- Trail Start - activation of trailing stop.
- Trail Step - distance from the price when activating the trailing stop.
MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66650