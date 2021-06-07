STL TradeBooster MT4

  • STL TradeBooster trades on the currency pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, on the 5-minute timeframe.
  • STL TradeBooster works with any deposit
  • STL TradeBooster enters the market on the Stochasic and MA indicators
  • STL TradeBooster has a convenient control panel
  • STL TradeBooster trades in two modes  Safe mode and  Hard mode 
Safe mode - intermediate lot 0.02 is used in a series of orders, trailing stop is activated, which prevents gaining profit, but also does not increase large series. Suitable for small deposits.

Hard mode - trade without interim lot, without trailing stop

Settings:
  • Indicator - indicator by which the robot searches for entry points.
  • Choosing strategy - aggressiveness of trade.
  • Open new series - switch on/off start of a new series of orders.
  • Start lots - start lots.
  • Trade Buy - allow the Expert Advisor to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the Expert Advisor to sell.
  • Start lots - start lot size.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - amount of free margin for opening each 0.01 unit of lot.  
  • Lot miltiplier - coefficient of multiplication of subsequent orders.
  • TP - Take Profit in pips.
  • SL - Stop Loss, in pips from the first order.
  • Distance - distance between orders.
  • Trail Start - activation of trailing stop. 
  • Trail Step - distance from the price when activating the trailing stop. 
Recommended leverage 1:500 or more.
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    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
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    Ken Rmah
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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