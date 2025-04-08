EA Gold River
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
EA Gold River was created specifically for trading on gold (XAUUSD) time frame M5-H1.
EA Gold River uses signals from a unique Gold River indicator (you do not need to buy separately, the indicator is built into the Expert Advisor).
I will not show beautiful drawn screenshots and super edited videos. If you are using my EA TradeBooster, then you will like EA Gold River.
The standard set is good for trading, but you can always come up with your own set for higher profits.
Happy Trades everyone!
Telegram chat https://t.me/stlforex
Telegram channel https://t.me/stlexpertadvisers