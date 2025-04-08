EA Gold River was created specifically for trading on gold (XAUUSD) time frame M5-H1.





EA Gold River uses signals from a unique Gold River indicator (you do not need to buy separately, the indicator is built into the Expert Advisor).





EA Gold River. I will not show beautiful drawn screenshots and super edited videos. If you are using my EA TradeBooster , then you will like





The standard set is good for trading, but you can always come up with your own set for higher profits.





Happy Trades everyone!



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