EA Gold River

EA Gold River was created specifically for trading on gold (XAUUSD) time frame M5-H1.

EA Gold River uses signals from a unique Gold River indicator (you do not need to buy separately, the indicator is built into the Expert Advisor).

I will not show beautiful drawn screenshots and super edited videos. If you are using my EA TradeBooster, then you will like EA Gold River.

The standard set is good for trading, but you can always come up with your own set for higher profits.

Happy Trades everyone!


Telegram chat  https://t.me/stlforex

Telegram channel  https://t.me/stlexpertadvisers


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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