STL Trend Direction MT4

Hello!

Tired of constantly subscribing to other people's signals and earning pennies?

Want to manage your own trading?

Then you are on the right page!

It's very simple ==> buy my indicator ==> put it on the chart ==> blue arrow - buy ==> red arrow - sell. Even an infant can do it!

A handy histogram to trace the market direction.

Are you still here? Then read the parameter descriptions and take a look at the screenshots:
  • Stoch K period - period for calculating the% K oscillator line.
  • Stoch D period - averaging period for calculating the% D oscillator line.
  • Slowing - setting the oscillator. Deceleration value.
  • Method - the method for calculating the moving average.
  • Line Mode - the line for plotting the indicator.
  • Alert - enable, disable Alert.
  • Email - enable, disable sending messages to e-mail. 
  • Push - enable, disable sending messages to a mobile phone.
  • Arrow size - the size of the arrows on the chart.
  • Buy - the color of the buy arrows.
  • Sell ​​- the color of the sell arrows.

Don't forget to turn on the PUSH notification in your settings so you don't miss out on a good deal.

Visit us in the Telegram chat and on the Telegram channel, there are a lot of interesting things.

Chat on Telegram https://t.me/stlforex

Telegram channel https://t.me/stlexpertadvisers

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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