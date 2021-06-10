STL Trend Direction MT4

Hello!





Tired of constantly subscribing to other people's signals and earning pennies?





Want to manage your own trading?





Then you are on the right page!





It's very simple ==> buy my indicator ==> put it on the chart ==> blue arrow - buy ==> red arrow - sell. Even an infant can do it!





A handy histogram to trace the market direction.





Are you still here? Then read the parameter descriptions and take a look at the screenshots:

Stoch K period - period for calculating the% K oscillator line.

Stoch D period - averaging period for calculating the% D oscillator line.

Slowing - setting the oscillator. Deceleration value.



Method - the method for calculating the moving average.

Line Mode - the line for plotting the indicator.



Alert - enable, disable Alert.

Email - enable, disable sending messages to e-mail.

Push - enable, disable sending messages to a mobile phone.

Arrow size - the size of the arrows on the chart.

Buy - the color of the buy arrows.

Sell ​​- the color of the sell arrows.

Don't forget to turn on the PUSH notification in your settings so you don't miss out on a good deal.

Visit us in the Telegram chat and on the Telegram channel, there are a lot of interesting things.

Chat on Telegram https://t.me/stlforex

Telegram channel https://t.me/stlexpertadvisers