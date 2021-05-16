Go My Way Trend Line

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Go My Way is an ultra-accurate indicator of trend direction or price movement.





This indicator is calculated on the basis of a dozen other indicators and has a very complex mechanism.





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The settings are very simple, but it is highly recommended to leave them unchanged, this will work in most cases on all time frames.





Using this indicator, you will always be on time and with high accuracy know the direction of price movement.





The readings of this indicator are carefully filtered by special mathematical formulas in order to simultaneously filter out noise and have a minimum delay.





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The trading strategy for using this indicator is very simple:





Set it on at least two, or preferably three charts with different time frames, for example: M5, M30, H4.





If the colors of all three indicators match, then this is the best opportunity to guess the direction of opening a trade.





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