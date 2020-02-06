Pattern Finder 2 is a MULTICURRENCY indicator that scans the entire market seeking for up to 62 candlestick patterns in 15 different pairs/currencies all in one chart. It will help you to make the right decision in the right moment.

You can filter the scanning following the trend by a function based on exponential moving average.

You can setup parameters by an interface that appears by clicking the arrow that appear on the upperleft part of the window after you place the indicator.

Parameters are divided in panels:

Options :

Trend filter ON/OFF: verify the actual trend of your currencies and notify a pattern only if it is found in the right trend; for example Evening Star is a pattern that usually indicates an inversion of the trend from bullish to bearish so it will be notified only if the actual trend is bullish.

Trend period: trend is calculated on exponential moving average, this option is an integer type that will set the number of periods for calculation of the ema.

Trend n. bars: is an integer that indicates the count of the consecutive number of bars that has the same trend before an alert is sent. Sensivity: It's an integer number between [-5,5] that define the minumum and maximum lenght of candles characteristic for a pattern to be recognized. For patterns where is important the lenght of the body it define the minimum or maximum body dimension, for pattern where is important the the lenght of the shadows it define the minimum or maximum lenght of the shadows; higher is the number more sensitive is the pattern tracing (smaller body or shadows). Pattern with candles out of the range of sensivity will not be recognized.

Alert Pop Up: enables or disable screen alters.

Send email: enable or disable email alerts.

Push on mobile: enable or disable push notification on mobile.

Patterns : You'll find a list with inversion patterns and a list of continuation pattern; by clicking on the pattern name a window will appear with a graphic explanation of the pattern,the conditions necessary for the pattern to be found, the frequency and the efficiency of the pattern (based on my experience), and a button to turn it on/off. You can also enable or disable all the inversion or continuation pattern by the check near the name.

Currencies : here you can select up to 15 different currencies that are in your market. Click on one of the positions then from the list on the right click on the currenchy you want to assign. The indicator will scan the specified currencies.

Save : You can save the current settings for the next time you'll start pattern finder again.

Load : You can load previous saved settings.

Remember to click the apply button when you modify something otherwise changes will not be applied.

Here is a list of patterns implemented:

Inversion patterns: Dark Cloud Cover Piercing Line Evening Star Morning Star Bullish Belt Hold Line Bearish Belt Hold Line Hammer/Hanging Man Bullish Doji Star Bearish Doji Star Bullish Counter Attack Lines Bearish Counter Attack Lines Bullish Engulfing Line Bearish Engulfing Line Bullish Harami Line Bearish Harami Line Homing Pigeon Discending Hawk Identical Three Crows Three White Soldiers Shooting Star/Inverted Hammer Bullish Stick Sandwich Bearish Stick Sandwich Three Inside Up Three Inside Down Three Outside Up Three Outside Down Above The Stomach Below The Stomach Bullish Three Doji Stars Bearish Three Doji Stars Three Stars North Three Stars South Ladder Top Ladder Bottom Bullish Breakaway Bearish Breakaway

Continuation patterns: Doji Gapping Up Doji Gapping Down Upside Gap Three Methods Downside Gap Three Methods Bullish Separating Lines Bearish Separating Lines Windows Rising Windows Falling Thrusting Line During Uptrend Thrusting Line During Downtrend Upside Tasuki Gap Downside Tasuki Gap Bullish Side By Side White Lines Bearish Side By Side White Lines Uptrend Windows Downtrend Windows Bullish Three Line Strike Bearish Three Line Strike Rising Three Methods Falling Three Methods Upside In Neck Method Downside In Neck Method Bullish Mat Hold Bearish Mat Hold High Price Gapping Play Low Price Gapping Play

We recommend to save configuration (by using the save button) for later use.



