Tick Poly Regression Channel

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////////////////////////////

This indicator displays a non-linear polynomial regression channel. It works very fast like lightning. 

Especially when using OpenCL acceleration technology.

A special version of this indicator will be available soon, 

which also, using artificial neural network ensembles and 

automaticaly self-learned technology, 

predicts the price for some time ahead.

These are adaptive and smooth colored lines.

There are four options for this indicator:

0) several tick periods: 6, 10, 60, 100, 600 ticks,
and strictly tied to time:

1) 1 second timeframe

2) 2 second timeframe

3) 12 second timeframe

4) chart timeframe

All settings are very simple, among which the main ones are:

0) choice of timeframes

1) the choice of the type of data normalization.

2) choice of OpenCL accelerator

3) other simple settings.

You can also change colors if you wish.

Understanding the readings of this indicator is very simple, blue - buy, red - sell.

And you can also additionally build on the channel lines, which in turn also change color depending on the angle of inclination.

To use this indicator, it is enough to observe its work for a short time in order to find and understand patterns. Using this indicator will increase the efficiency of your trading.

This indicator does not work in the strategy tester, so watch the video to demonstrate the possibilities.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////

To use this indicator, there are minimum hardware requirements for your computer:

1) The processor must have more than 4 cores,

2) The amount of RAM is more than 2 gigabytes.

3) For accelerated and comfortable use, it is desirable

use a modern video card that supports the minimum OpenCL 2.0 standard

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////////////////////////////

I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.


Good luck.

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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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True Bulls and Bears Power
Igor Gerasimov
4 (1)
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// An improved version of the standard Bulls Power and Bears Power indicators. Now it's two in one. The setup is simple - you just need to specify the period. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, a signal above zero is a buy, and below it is a sell. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you
FREE
True Adaptive Standard Deviation Range
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
An improved version of the standard Standard Deviation indicator. It is now a responsive and smoothed line. The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the usual Standard Deviation. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading. Good luck.
FREE
True Adaptive Average True Range
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// An improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator. It is now a responsive and smoothed line. The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will
FREE
True Adaptive Standard Deviation Range MT4
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
An improved version of the standard Standard Deviation indicator. It is now a responsive and smoothed line. The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the usual Standard Deviation. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading. Good luck.
FREE
Symbols Tension Radar Expert
Igor Gerasimov
Experts
This expert is designed to work in pairs with the same indicator. https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/34836 The expert does not display anything on the screen and does not trade. It only performs calculations for the indicator, this is done to save your computer resources. Since the expert works with symbols from Market Watch, there is no way to test it in the tester. Instructions for use: 0) Select the required symbols in the Market Watch, which will be displayed in the indicator. (Note: !!
FREE
VScale Live Expert
Igor Gerasimov
4 (1)
Experts
The indicator now includes vertical volumes. !!!! The indicator now includes a forecasting module !!!!. If you want to stop annoying messages use this expert together with the purchased paid indicator "V-Scale Live Trainer". Manual trading only. A simple expert makes traders lives easier. Note: To use it, just enable one-click trading. And don't forget to disable AUTO_TRADE. With each new start of the terminal, the metatrader 4, immediately, about two times, switch between all the timeframes i
FREE
Symbols Tension Radar Indicator
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
This expert is designed to work in pairs with the same indicator. https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/34834 The expert does not display anything on the screen and does not trade. It only performs calculations for the indicator, this is done to save your computer resources. Since the expert works with symbols from Market Watch, there is no way to test it in the tester. Instructions for use: 0) Select the required symbols in the Market Watch, which will be displayed in the indicator. (Note: !!
FREE
Go My Way Trend Line
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////// Go My Way is an ultra-accurate indicator of trend direction or price movement. This indicator is calculated on the basis of a dozen other indicators and has a very complex mechanism. //////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////// The settings are very simple, but it is
Triple Poly Regression
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// This indicator uses polynomial regression to plot three channels and six lines accordingly. The first channel and its borders with a large period, the second with an average and the third with a small period. The setup is simple - you only need to specify the colors and enable / disable the display of price labels. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator. Channel lines are used to set s
InputLess Signal Generator
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
It's very simple - there are no settings. It is required to specify only the colors and the size of the arrows. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator. An up arrow is a buy signal, and a down arrow is a sell signal. Try to test it in the strategy tester - you'll like it !!! //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading. Good luck.
One Sec Tick Chart
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
This is a tick chart in second format. There is support for OpenCL. The settings are very simple - you can select the days of the week for which the indicator will be calculated: for example, for such financial instruments, quotes for which are not updated on weekends, you must select any other day of the week for the 6th and 7th days(monday -friday), but, for example, for bitcoin, if the broker updates the quotes, you can specify for the 6th day - Saturday, and for the 7th day - Sunday. You ca
Doubly Correct Range
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// An improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator. This is now double the precision and a colored a veraging  line. The setup is quite simple - you need to specify the main period and the averaging period. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range. //////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////
One Minute Range
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// This indicator displays the range of price changes in 1 minute. Great for risk management. This is an improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator for Tick Chart. This is now double the precision and a colored averaging line. The setting is quite simple - you just need to change the colors if necessary. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as
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