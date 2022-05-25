Tick Poly Regression Channel
- Indicators
-
- Version: 6.7
- Updated: 25 May 2022
- Activations: 5
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This indicator displays a non-linear polynomial regression channel. It works very fast like lightning.
Especially when using OpenCL acceleration technology.
A special version of this indicator will be available soon,
which also, using artificial neural network ensembles and
automaticaly self-learned technology,
predicts the price for some time ahead.
These are adaptive and smooth colored lines.
There are four options for this indicator:
0) several tick periods: 6, 10, 60, 100, 600 ticks,
and strictly tied to time: