True Bulls and Bears Power

4
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An improved version of the standard Bulls Power and Bears Power indicators.

Now it's two in one.

The setup is simple - you just need to specify the period.
It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, a signal above zero is a buy, and below it is a sell.

//////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////

I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.

Good luck.
Reviews 1
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.08.16 09:04 
 

hope and prepare to get info from this indi. within my trading strategy ; thx for sharing..

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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.08.16 09:04 
 

hope and prepare to get info from this indi. within my trading strategy ; thx for sharing..

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