True Bulls and Bears Power
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
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An improved version of the standard Bulls Power and Bears Power indicators.
Now it's two in one.
The setup is simple - you just need to specify the period.
It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, a signal above zero is a buy, and below it is a sell.
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I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.
Good luck.
hope and prepare to get info from this indi. within my trading strategy ; thx for sharing..