True Adaptive Average True Range
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 June 2021
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An improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator.
It is now a responsive and smoothed line.
The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it.
It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range.
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I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.
Good luck.
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