Triple Poly Regression

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This indicator uses polynomial regression to plot three channels and six lines accordingly.

The first channel and its borders with a large period, the second with an average and the third with a small period.

The setup is simple - you only need to specify the colors and enable / disable the display of price labels.

It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator. Channel lines are used to set stop loss and take profit levels. If you do not see the indicator readings in the strategy tester, try to zoom out in the chart window.

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I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.