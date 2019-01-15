Symbols Tension Radar Expert

This expert is designed to work in pairs with the same indicator.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/34836
The expert does not display anything on the screen and does not trade.
It only performs calculations for the indicator, this is done to save your computer resources.
Since the expert works with symbols from Market Watch, there is no way to test it in the tester.
Instructions for use:
0) Select the required symbols in the Market Watch, which will be displayed in the indicator.

(Note: !!! Before using in the settings, be sure to disable the AUTO-CHECK function !!!)
1) Open the chart of any instrument on any timeframe and set this expert on it.

Wait until the comment on the screen does not go all the characters from the Market Watch.
After that, do not close this window and do not remove this expert from it.

If an error occurs or the expert is stuck, then start it again.
2) Download the free indicator of the same name and install it on any other chart of any instrument.

Indicator values:
1) Symbols are distributed by profitability at the beginning of the most profitable.
2) "B" - means tension for purchase. "S" - means tension for sale.

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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2019.01.29 16:07 
 

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