One Minute Range

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This indicator displays the range of price changes in 1 minute.

Great for risk management.
This is an improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator for Tick Chart.

This is now double the precision and a colored averaging line.

The setting is quite simple - you just need to change the colors if necessary.

It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range.

If you do not see the indicator readings in the strategy tester, try to fast forward, and then,
when readings appear, slow down the speed in the graph window.
Due to the peculiarities of the strategy tester, the data is not always displayed correctly there. Everything works fine in the terminal on real data.


//////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////

I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.

Good luck.
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//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// An improved version of the standard Bulls Power and Bears Power indicators. Now it's two in one. The setup is simple - you just need to specify the period. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, a signal above zero is a buy, and below it is a sell. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you
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True Adaptive Standard Deviation Range
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An improved version of the standard Standard Deviation indicator. It is now a responsive and smoothed line. The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the usual Standard Deviation. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading. Good luck.
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True Adaptive Average True Range
Igor Gerasimov
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//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// An improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator. It is now a responsive and smoothed line. The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will
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True Adaptive Standard Deviation Range MT4
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An improved version of the standard Standard Deviation indicator. It is now a responsive and smoothed line. The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the usual Standard Deviation. //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading. Good luck.
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Symbols Tension Radar Expert
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This expert is designed to work in pairs with the same indicator. https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/34836 The expert does not display anything on the screen and does not trade. It only performs calculations for the indicator, this is done to save your computer resources. Since the expert works with symbols from Market Watch, there is no way to test it in the tester. Instructions for use: 0) Select the required symbols in the Market Watch, which will be displayed in the indicator. (Note: !!
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VScale Live Expert
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The indicator now includes vertical volumes. !!!! The indicator now includes a forecasting module !!!!. If you want to stop annoying messages use this expert together with the purchased paid indicator "V-Scale Live Trainer". Manual trading only. A simple expert makes traders lives easier. Note: To use it, just enable one-click trading. And don't forget to disable AUTO_TRADE. With each new start of the terminal, the metatrader 4, immediately, about two times, switch between all the timeframes i
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Symbols Tension Radar Indicator
Igor Gerasimov
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This expert is designed to work in pairs with the same indicator. https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/34834 The expert does not display anything on the screen and does not trade. It only performs calculations for the indicator, this is done to save your computer resources. Since the expert works with symbols from Market Watch, there is no way to test it in the tester. Instructions for use: 0) Select the required symbols in the Market Watch, which will be displayed in the indicator. (Note: !!
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Go My Way Trend Line
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//////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////// Go My Way is an ultra-accurate indicator of trend direction or price movement. This indicator is calculated on the basis of a dozen other indicators and has a very complex mechanism. //////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////// The settings are very simple, but it is
Triple Poly Regression
Igor Gerasimov
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//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// This indicator uses polynomial regression to plot three channels and six lines accordingly. The first channel and its borders with a large period, the second with an average and the third with a small period. The setup is simple - you only need to specify the colors and enable / disable the display of price labels. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator. Channel lines are used to set s
InputLess Signal Generator
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It's very simple - there are no settings. It is required to specify only the colors and the size of the arrows. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator. An up arrow is a buy signal, and a down arrow is a sell signal. Try to test it in the strategy tester - you'll like it !!! //////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////// I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading. Good luck.
One Sec Tick Chart
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This is a tick chart in second format. There is support for OpenCL. The settings are very simple - you can select the days of the week for which the indicator will be calculated: for example, for such financial instruments, quotes for which are not updated on weekends, you must select any other day of the week for the 6th and 7th days(monday -friday), but, for example, for bitcoin, if the broker updates the quotes, you can specify for the 6th day - Saturday, and for the 7th day - Sunday. You ca
Doubly Correct Range
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//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// An improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator. This is now double the precision and a colored a veraging  line. The setup is quite simple - you need to specify the main period and the averaging period. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range. //////////////////////////////////////////////// //////////
Tick Poly Regression Channel
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Indicators
/////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// This indicator displays a non-linear polynomial regression channel. It works very fast like lightning.  Especially when using OpenCL acceleration technology. A special version of this indicator will be available soon,  which also, using artificial neural network ensembles and  automaticaly self-learned technology,  predicts the price for some time ahead. These are adaptive and smooth colored lines. There are
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