One Minute Range

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This indicator displays the range of price changes in 1 minute.

Great for risk management.

This is an improved version of the standard Average True Range indicator for Tick Chart.





This is now double the precision and a colored averaging line.





The setting is quite simple - you just need to change the colors if necessary.





It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the standard Average True Range. If you do not see the indicator readings in the strategy tester, try to fast forward, and then, Due to the peculiarities of the strategy tester, the data is not always displayed correctly there. Everything works fine in the terminal on real data. when readings appear, slow down the speed in the graph window.





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I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.





Good luck.