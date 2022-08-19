Pct Retraction Indicador de Retracao MT5

Developed to assist in binary options retracement operations, this indicator will show the assets with the best retracement percentages!





How it works:

The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle.





ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show multiple assets.